Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District marked its ninth anniversary by awarding a portion of the proceeds to AAP Food Samaritans. Eighties diva Pamala Stanley performed her most famous songs to a cheering crowd.

The annual anniversary celebration, hosted by Bella da Ball, included complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Trio Restaurant

707 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-864-8746

triopalmsprings.com