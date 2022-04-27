The Art of Cooking

Uptown Palm Springs favorite Trio Restaurant — a name that speaks to the fusion of food, art, and music — recently appointed a new executive chef. Phillip Martin, a musician in his own right, hails from East Los Angeles. With a passion for foraging, frequenting farmers markets, and sourcing ingredients directly from the field, Martin looks forward to bringing fresh, seasonally inspired dishes to the menu.

His experience includes work at a two-Michelin-star restaurant in New York and a variety of hot spots in L.A. “I came out here to do a little consulting, and after a week, I fell in love with the place,” Martin says. “It’s a breath of fresh air to be in a different food scene and see what people do with their interpretations of cuisines or restaurants.”

To tap his expertise, we asked Martin to share some advice for cooking at home. As the new guy in town, we also wanted to find out whether he’s had a chance to try any other local establishments. Here’s what he had to say.