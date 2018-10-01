Troy Kudlac, 37

Owner, Kud Properties

Troy Kudlac started Kud Properties as a small venture with his wife: They bought, renovated, and sold a small midcentury modern house.

As the market gained momentum, they flipped fancier Palm Springs houses and some commercial real estate. His latest project, Desert Eichler, a series of new homes inspired by the iconic midcentury aesthetic, is turning heads. He built the first one in 2015, and it sold in four hours at full price.

“Everyone told me I was crazy and that they wouldn’t sell here,” he says of the Bay Area home designs. Troy and his family are also involved in several charitable organizations.

VIDEO: Troy Kudlac speaks about rebuilding the Joseph Eichler homes in Palm Springs.