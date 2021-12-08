Merry Menagerie

What are the advantages of using this app versus boarding your pet or using other alternatives?

Probably the biggest plus is no stress on the pet at all, because they're home. It's cheap. It's free. You have somebody who's sitting in your home, so you don't have to worry about theft or burglary. I am having the comfort of knowing that there are people here who want to be here. Almost every pet sitter that's ever sat for me, sends me pictures every night. I have all the texts. It's nice to get a picture and see that your dog is laying on the lap of somebody while they're watching TV. You don't get that in a kennel. You don't get that with any other service.

Did you find people were open to taking care of a variety of pets versus just a dog or cat?

Yes. I think that's the beauty of the app. I ask people, "You said you've taken care of reptiles. Exactly what reptiles have you taken care of?" The communication is right on the site, and it's very quick. People get right back to you, whether you're the sitter or the sittee. People fall in love with the desert tortoise. He's actually the most work. Feeding the dogs is easy, but you have to constantly be chopping up lettuce and vegetables for the tortoise.

What was your most unusual house or pet sitting experience?

It was probably in England. They had two big dogs that weren’t that unusual, but I wasn't used to driving on the other side of the road. I didn't do it very well. So I decided it was best for me to walk everywhere.

