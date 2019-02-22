The reimagined Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs, has re-launched following completion of their latest renovations. The $2 million dollar investment focused on the creation of anew guest arrival experience, establishing an updated entry sequence and reception area using organic materials, hand-crafted vintage tiles and a single slab of pequi wood as the welcome desk.

Flanked by Date palms and meandering waterways, the renovations included newly remodeled suites, improvements to the landscape, and a conversion of the previous reception area into a highly curated tea shop and wine bar. The new entrance allows for guests to valet park upon arrival to the grounds, encouraging a more discovery-driven experience. The new sequence will reduce the impact of vehicles and create a greater focus on a more sustainable outdoor experience; a necessary separation that will encourage guest’s natural feelings of relaxation and escape.