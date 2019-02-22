The reimagined Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs, has re-launched following completion of their latest renovations. The $2 million dollar investment focused on the creation of anew guest arrival experience, establishing an updated entry sequence and reception area using organic materials, hand-crafted vintage tiles and a single slab of pequi wood as the welcome desk.
Flanked by Date palms and meandering waterways, the renovations included newly remodeled suites, improvements to the landscape, and a conversion of the previous reception area into a highly curated tea shop and wine bar. The new entrance allows for guests to valet park upon arrival to the grounds, encouraging a more discovery-driven experience. The new sequence will reduce the impact of vehicles and create a greater focus on a more sustainable outdoor experience; a necessary separation that will encourage guest’s natural feelings of relaxation and escape.
Studio MAI (The L.A. based firm behind hit restaurants Zinque, Gjelina, and the new Made Hotel in New York) is the principal designer for the Two Bunch Palms renovation. With this project, it aimed to bring the property’s storied history to life in a contemporary way.
“We drew inspiration from the property itself as it was and from the need in the marketplace to have a wellness hotel that is more approachable. Design wise, we were playing on the strengths that Two Bunch has in terms of its quirkiness and authenticity. We’re just trying to contemporize those characteristics.” – says Milo Garcia, founder, Studio MAI.
In addition to updates to the grounds’ exterior, there has been an overhaul of the famed Capone suites (which now have a private entrance) and an introduction of the Spring suites just steps away from the mineral springs, ranging in square footage between 400-650.
The property’s restaurant and bar has undergone a full menu redesign with the help of Phuong Tran of Croft Alley in Los Angeles. Finally, the property has revamped their wellness program to include a variety of complimentary classes and workshops for guests to explore during their stay.
New additions to the rotating schedule include drumming workshops, sound baths and educational Cannabis 101 discourse. Classes are set to change weekly, ensuring new experiences for returning visitors.
In later renovations, an outdoor-centric spa with new modular treatment rooms will be incorporated to the eastern edge of the property with sweeping views of Mount San Jacinto.