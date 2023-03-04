Tyre Nichols’ Photography to Be Featured at Desert X 2023

Here’s our suggested route to see the exhibition:

Pick up a Desert X program, glean driving and viewing tips, and more at the Desert X Hub, located at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club at 701 E. Palm Canyon Drive in South Palm Springs.

From the Ace, head south to Palm Desert to see Rana Begum’s “No. 1225 Chainlink,” located at 74184 Portola Road, and Torkwase Dyson’s “Liquid A Place,” located in Homme Adams Park at 72500 Thrush Road.

Begum, an Anglo-Bangladeshi artist, transforms the ubiquitous chain link fence into an ethereal sculpture that appears to float over the desert floor. Her “maze” of concentric circles upends the material’s purpose (containment) to create a space of great freedom.

“Liquid A Place,” part Dyson’s an ongoing series based on the premise that “we are the water in the room,” is a monumental sculpture and poetic meditation connecting the memory of water in the body and the memory of the water in the desert.

The next stop is Sunnylands Center & Gardens (37977 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage), where Paloma Contreras Lomas parks her work, “Amar a Dios en Tierra de Indios, Es Oficio maternal” — an old car with the tangled limbs of two mysterious characters sprawling onto the site’s manicured grounds. The strange figures accompany you on a fictional tour of a familiar world.

From here, head up to Desert Hot Springs, via Gene Autry Trail, where you can see the Nichols photographs on billboards. Then, on Pierson Boulevard between Foxdale Drive and Miracle Hill Road, Mario García Torres’ “Searching for the Sky (While Maintaining Equilibrium)” reflects on macho cowboy culture’s attempts to control nature, using a mechanical bull as a metaphor. He replaces the bull component with a flat surface to stimulate our reconsideration of the “wild West” and our relationship to landscape.

Next, Tschabalala Self’s “Pioneer,” located at San Gorgonio Street and Bubbling Wells Road, honors the foremothers of contemporary America. It represents the lost, expelled, and forgotten Indigenous, Native, and African women whose bodies and labor allowed for American expansion and growth and also stands as a beacon of resilience for their descendants.

Also in Desert Hot Springs, located on Worsley Road between Pierson and Mission Lakes boulevards, is “Namak Nazar” by Hylozoic/Desires, an artist collaborative consisting of Himali Singh Soin and David Soin Tappeser, who use metaphors from the natural environment to construct imaginary cosmologies. In the desert, they found this metaphor in salt and have created a wooden pillar that branches into loudspeakers that spew an imaginary conspiracy theory about Namak Nazar, “a particle of salt that spells the doom of climate change and offers redemption by looking inward.”

Return to Palm Springs via Highway 111 South to see Matt Johnson’s “Sleeping Figure” at Tipton Road near Windy Point. Appropriately situated near Interstate 10 and the railroad tracks, the massive sculpture was built with shipping containers and comments on a supply chain economy in distress.

Farther south, at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center (480 W. Tramview Road), Cahuilla artist Gerald Clarke’s “Immersion” unfolds in the form of a monumental maze-like board game that invites us to advance through by learning local Native history and culture.

Open on select evenings (visit desertx.org for information), “The Smallest Sea with the Largest Heart” by Lauren Bon and Metabolic Studio is a steel sculpture of an actual-size blue whale heart submerged in a pool of Salton Sea water. The sculpture metabolizes and creates energy and clean water that it deposits back into the atmosphere, signaling the potential for future life and visually transforming itself in the process.

Download the Desert X app or visit desertx.org to experience the last two projects: Khudi Bari (Bangladeshi for “tiny house”), a film by architect Marina Tabassum addressing wet and dry cultures and the role of design in enabling life in extreme climate conditions, and “Chimera,” a performative collaboration with Héctor Zamora and local street vendors.