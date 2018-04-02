Tysen Knight’s big break came when he decided to obtain his barber’s license instead of pursuing college like his other two siblings.

“I was always good with my hands,” say Knight, a Palm Springs street artist turned documentary filmmaker. “I got pretty good grades but college wasn’t for me.”

Knight was an upstart artist from an early age growing up in New Jersey, drawing cartoons and airbrush Mickey Mouse images on jeans for $25 each. He also created business card logos, but freelance artwork didn’t pay the bills. His hair styling skills took him to Los Angeles, before losing steam and bringing him back to his artwork.

The documentary, The Art of Hustle, picks up Knight’s life when he came to the desert and traces his roots as a street artist to becoming a regular gallery contributor at the Desert Art Center in Palm Springs. The film will be one of more than 170 to screen during the seventh annual American Documentary Film Festival, April 6-14, at the Camelot Theaters in Palm Springs. In January, the film was recognized with an award in the documentary feature category by Impact Docs Awards.