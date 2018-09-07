In her 1952 painting Idyll, Pelton depicts the San Bernardino Mountains in a realist manner reminiscent of her earlier work, except for the fact that two radiant arcs of light, one green and the other orange, accompany the brown mountains. The arcs don’t necessarily represent an actual atmospheric phenomenon; rather, they create an impression of how one might experience a brilliant desert day.

This painting pairs well with works by artists from across the continent, including Georgia O’Keeffe, one of the most prominent desert painters; Southern California luminary and part-time Joshua Tree resident Ed Ruscha; and Mexican modernist Rufino Tamayo. Lucid Stead (2013) by Phillip K. Smith III is a 70-year-old Joshua Tree homesteader cabin the artist outfitted with mirrors and colored LED lighting. This piece, “elements” of which appear in Unsettled, demonstrates that responding to the desert atmosphere isn’t just for painters. By day, the piece reflects that open sky; and by night, the LED lights complement the celestial bodies with a vivid display.

Drawn by the paradox of an enormous body of water in the middle of the desert, photographer Joan Myers first visited the Salton Sea in 1986. Bewitched by what she found in the communities around the sea, Myers began returning every year. In Salt Dreams: Land and Water in Low-Down California, a 1999 book she collaborated on with historian William deBuys, Myers describes a landscape that sounds like a microcosm for the Greater West — a place where “water issues, the border, agriculture, flimflam development, environmental degradation, and native rights” collide.

Myers’ 1987 photograph Salton City Golf Course (Palms), included in both Salt Dreams and the exhibition Unsettled, subtly telegraphs many of these issues. Hardly recognizable as a golf course, the long-abandoned landscape depicted is full of the bare trunks of palm trees and dry brush rather than lush greens. The version of the black-and-white photograph in the exhibit has been lightly painted with watercolor, providing a green, almost radioactive veneer to the scene.

The watercolored version of Salton Sea Mailbox (1987) also harbors an end-of-times feel. A palm tree with its fronds drooping down to the ground, as if melted by heat or radiation, offers some sign of life in a scene of leafless trees and a dark and ominous sky. A lone mailbox also suggests abandonment. Contrary to the reality of rich ecosystems and extant communities, popular culture often presents deserts as wastelands devoid of or antagonistic to life and human habitation. Of course, Salton Sea communities are not post-apocalyptic, but Myers’ photographs illustrate the desert’s hostility to certain types of development.