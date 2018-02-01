We love Palm Springs during the day, and it gets even better once the sun goes down. Case in point: the Uptown Design District. During working hours, it’s best known for its boutiques and galleries selling home furnishings, art, and design, such as Trend House, Grace Home, and Christopher Anthony Ltd. But the area truly comes alive at night, when it’s abuzz with crowds at some of the valley’s most sophisticated bars and eateries.
To check out those hot spots, you’re going to want to look and feel your best. Good thing Uptown shopping goes way beyond decor to include some seriously stylish clothing boutiques and beauty salons. Elizabeth & Prince curates chic modern brands such as Ulla Johnson, Nili Lotan, Humanoid, and Raquel Allegra — it’s like a hip taste of Abbot Kinney in the desert, a fashionable complement to perennial favorites Trina Turk and Mr Turk. But if you fancy something you won’t see on anyone else, The Frippery has vintage clothing and accessories with a boho vibe.
Oh, and one more thing: your hair. Brien O’Brien Salon opens to a grassy, dog-friendly courtyard at the Palm Springs Corridor and is perfect for people-watching while getting a sleek blowout. For something a bit more private, what could be more luxurious than a cut and style in a one-chair salon? Brush is just that. As you kick back and sip a coffee, owner Barry Nadeau will give you the ’do of your dreams.
Once clothed and coiffed, you might kick off your evening with a cocktail and cheese at home. But put down the Laughing Cow. You’re better than that. New Uptown purveyor On the Mark will give your cheese plate a facelift — perhaps with an aged manchego or an award-winning triple cream from Cowgirl Creamery. You’ll also find gourmet crackers, charcuterie, and all the artisanal accouterments, as well as craft beer and wine, snacks, and fresh bread. There’s even seafood rillettes from Brittany. It’s all courtesy of former Trio co-owner and chef Mark Van Laanen.
Speaking of Trio, once you’ve had your fill of prestige cheese, head to that local mainstay for one of the valley’s best happy hours, with signature cocktails and bites ranging from fried artichoke hearts to classic wings to chiles rellenos and ceviche. Just across the street, check out the adventurous menu items at Workshop Kitchen + Bar, such as braised pork-cheek fries, duck leg confit, or farro risotto with braised oxtail. For classic American fare, there’s Copley’s, located in a building where Cary Grant once housed his guests.
Truss & Twine specializes in classic cocktails broken down by era.
Uptown is having a tiki moment, so you may just want to drink your dessert. Workshop’s sister bar Truss & Twine serves up urbane tropical takes such as the Hotel Nacional Special (gold rum, house pineapple shrub, apricot liqueur, lime, and bitters). To cap off your Uptown adventure, head to Bootlegger Tiki and really mai-tai one on.
Day and night, Uptown pretty much has it all. We’ll be seeing you there.
Click here to view the digital edition of our Uptown Palm Springs Design District guide.