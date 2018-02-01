We love Palm Springs during the day, and it gets even better once the sun goes down. Case in point: the Uptown Design District. During working hours, it’s best known for its boutiques and galleries selling home furnishings, art, and design, such as Trend House, Grace Home, and Christopher Anthony Ltd. But the area truly comes alive at night, when it’s abuzz with crowds at some of the valley’s most sophisticated bars and eateries.

To check out those hot spots, you’re going to want to look and feel your best. Good thing Uptown shopping goes way beyond decor to include some seriously stylish clothing boutiques and beauty salons. Elizabeth & Prince curates chic modern brands such as Ulla Johnson, Nili Lotan, Humanoid, and Raquel Allegra — it’s like a hip taste of Abbot Kinney in the desert, a fashionable complement to perennial favorites Trina Turk and Mr Turk. But if you fancy something you won’t see on anyone else, The Frippery has vintage clothing and accessories with a boho vibe.

Oh, and one more thing: your hair. Brien O’Brien Salon opens to a grassy, dog-friendly courtyard at the Palm Springs Corridor and is perfect for people-watching while getting a sleek blowout. For something a bit more private, what could be more luxurious than a cut and style in a one-chair salon? Brush is just that. As you kick back and sip a coffee, owner Barry Nadeau will give you the ’do of your dreams.