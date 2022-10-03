The Shape of Things to Come

An unusual shade structure has appeared in a closed-to-the-public area of Joshua Tree National Park. Students from the University of Southern California School of Architecture designed the curvilinear Carapace Pavilion as a prototype to replace the park’s standard double-restroom buildings but never put it into service.

USC students, who have been designing hypothetical buildings for the park (chosen for its extreme location and conditions) for more than a decade, realized Carapace Pavilion with funds granted by the Precast Concrete Industry Foundation, which was interested in their use of fiber-reinforced, ultra-high-performance concrete. The students cast the super-strong material off-site in five panels from a single mold and installed it on the sensitive landscape without digging.