3 Must-Dos When Buying a Vacation Rental House

having your own place to escape to that's set up exactly how you like it (you'll be surprised by how many friends and family you suddenly have when they find out you own a vacation home in Palm Springs); and, if you hire a professional manager, having a local team looking after the property for you. Between the rental guests, manager, cleaners and you, there will be many eyes on the property regularly, which is preferable to the property sitting unoccupied for long periods of time. Many homeowners who live remotely don’t have the ability to deal with day-to-day property management, so by partnering with a local professional manager, they are assured of being in compliance with local rules and being a good neighbor. Also, there are potential tax benefits to renting out your vacation home, as you may be able to write off some of your expenses, including management and maintenance costs. As always, you should consult your tax advisor regarding your specific situation and options.

What is the best path to finding the right home that might make a successful vacation rental?

Think about what's important to you in a vacation home, such as what part of town you prefer, and how many bedrooms you'll need for you and your family or friends. Then factor in your budget, and what amenities vacation rentals guests are looking for. In Palm Springs, a heated pool is a must and a spa is highly desirable. And being walking distance to popular attractions is a big plus. Then start looking at candidate properties you and your realtor identify, and ask your vacation rental manager for feedback on properties at the top of your list. Between your realtor and rental manager, they can help guide you to a property that best meets your needs and revenue goals, and is also marketable to vacationers.