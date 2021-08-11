Park It Here

One of the ways the pandemic has permanently altered travel is with the upsurge in the vacation rental market. The global vacation rental market size is expected to reach $113.9 billion by 2027, according to a report by Grand View Research.

In Greater Palm Springs, the region is seeing this boom in long-term and short-term rentals and offers more than 8,000 vacation rentals from a variety of local companies to help meet that demand including Acme House, Natural Retreats, Vacation Palm Springs by Vacasa, and more.

So what kind of experience are you looking for? Whether it’s a staycation or a visit to the desert, here are suggestions ranging from architectural lovers to comfort creatures.