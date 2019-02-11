Valentine’s Day Dining Favorites in Greater Palm Springs

While Mother’s Day still ranks as the busiest day to dine out, Valentine’s Day is a close second.

So, hint, you better make plans. Here are some suggestions to get you started.

Johannes

Experience modern European cuisine with a special three-course menu. Choose one per course for $99 plus tax and gratuity. Choice of eight entrees featuring our guests favorite Wiener Schnitzel, Black Angus Beef Tenderloin Steak with creamed spinach, glazed young carrots, roasted fingerling potatoes, apple horseradish, chive sauce, New Zealand grass-fed venison rack, Veal Medallions Oscar, honey glazed roasted Maple Leaf Farm Half Duck with napkin bread dumpling, Apple-braised red cabbage, Morello Cherry Port Chocolate Reduction and an exquisite dessert menu with Viennese Palatschinken, Valentine’s gelato cake, tiramisu, strawberry salad, gluten-free chocolate brownie with seasonal berries, My Mother’s Apple Strudel. Open at 5 p.m.

johannesrestaurants.com

Ruth’s Chris

Serving a special surf and turf through Feb. 17. Enjoy two buttery cold-water lobster tails served next to a sizzling filet or ribeye starting at $49.95.

ruthschris.com

Catalan Restaurant

They will serve their regular menu as well as half-off bottles of wine and dinner specials. The two-course special features a main course selection of either Kobe flat iron steak or linguini and lobster.

catalanrestaurant.com

Wally’s Desert Turtle

Serving a three-course dinner starting at $78 per person with your choice of entrees: filet of Skuna Bay salmon, almon Creek pork tenderloin, and braised beef short ribs. There are substitutions available for $90 per person.

wallysdesertturtle.com

Trio Restaurant

A $59 prix fixe menu includes choice of entrees: pan-seared Chilean Sea Bass, Filet Mignon Oscar, and Trio special roasted Prime Rib.

triopalmsprings.com

Spencer’s Restaurant

A three-course menu is anchored by these entree choices: filet mignon, crusted rack of lamb, lavender-glazed duck breast, pan-seared Chilean Sea Bass, and parmesan risotto for $83 per person.

spencersrestaurant.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Enjoy a three-course $65 prix fixe menu featuring cuts like a 16-ounce ribeye steak and simply broiled salmon or a New York strip Manhattan cut available through Feb. 17.

sullivanssteakhouse.com

Babe’s Bar-Be-Que & Brewery

Serving a special 3-course menu for two on Valentine’s Day. Enjoy Caesar salad, 6-ounce filet and grilled shrimp and a heart-shaped Chocolate Lava Cake. $85 for two. Cake available ala carte for just $12.

babesbbqbrewery.com

Grand Central

Start with Italian Prosecco and follow with a four-course dinner featuring Lemon Dill Halibut with eggplant roasted black rice or sweet potato gnocchi with zucchini and cherry tomato or Flat Iron steak with ginger potatoes.

grandcentralpalmsprings.com

Lulu’s California Bistro

Serving from 4-10 p.m. for $49.99 per person, the four-course delight features entree choices ranging from seafood linguini to grilled filet of fresh Atlantic Salmon to lobster ravioli.

lulupalmsprings.com

