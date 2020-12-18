‘It’s As If The Lyrics Found Me’

What drew you to Palm Springs?

I am drawn to the heat. Maybe that has something to do with the fact that I was raised in Buffalo. I am a heat sponge because I was in blizzards and lived in 20 below zero temperatures for many years. So, I like being outside here. I like the feel of the area — there’s something Old West and very Americana about it all.

What makes Palm Springs unique to the creative experience?

There is something very elemental about the desert and the Valley is very arts-oriented. It just makes me want to become more involved in the arts community in the coming year.

You’ve been involved with music since you were a teen, exploring pop music before going on to train as an opera singer. How was it for you switching gears creatively?

It was like blowing the dust off of an old baseball bat. This was all about allowing myself to be as free with my pop voice as I am with my opera singing, and to let that voice reassert itself and come out. It was liberating. I had not written songs in such quantity for many years, but it wasn’t the music that surprised me, it was the lyrics. I was surprised that I had so many ideas for lyrics and that they came so easily.