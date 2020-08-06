Open Invitation

It’s been interesting getting to know Lili because I would say there’s almost been this growth within her during the time we spent talking as a result of her getting this award. And what I mean by that is, she’s younger than the other two. I remember making some comment to her where I think that she didn’t really think she was mentoring anyone, or maybe ‘I’m not at that level’. And she was telling stories. And I had made some sort of comment, “Sounds like you’re already on the path to that you just don’t realize.” And that’s the thought of a good mentor. So I think that she really came into her own in the process of getting this award.

Was their a particular answer to a question that viewers should look for?

Jill and I have a very similar approach to what COVID has done to us. I think that you can look at it, and rightfully so, certainly with nothing other than negative lenses. But I think everybody has to approach it differently, and Jill said that people should see it as a gift.

Who do you want to get to know better after talking with them?

Kelly has always remembered where she started, and everyone who got her there, and she wants to do the same for others. And she’s really hungry for what that hospitality industry is, and to do it in a safe way so that people can still have experiences without being disrespectful of the awareness of what’s going on. And so I think what I learned about her was she’s somebody who I want to know more, and I want to spend time with, and I’m glad that she’s in our community. She’s an excellent addition. She’s really spent time during the lockdown to connect with other people and make sure that they feel that they are thriving, and how can they adapt. And I respect that when people are not just all about themselves, trying to help their industry as a whole. And I think she definitely represents that.

Do you sense more women are getting involved and taking that role as leaders?

I don’t think there is as many women getting involved as I would hope. And I’m not sure I have the exact answer for every organization as to why that is. It may just be the basic thing that is stereotypical — that women have more demands outside of the office when they get home than perhaps their male counterparts. I try to do both. But all I can say is I think there will continue to be an increase. I just think after we get through the other side of the pandemic that organizations will definitely have to reach out to more women to get involved. Because I think it’s good to have crossover.

