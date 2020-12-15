Desert Palace

It’s like having your own resort in the middle of the Coachella Valley. This precious custom estate in Rancho Mirage offers more than 17,000 square feet of luxury including seven bedrooms and 7 full and 2 half baths.

Dual gates and a serpentine drive bring you to a magnificent covered entrance to this palace. You’ll see a lake just across from the entrance with a waterfall and mountain views that will follow you the entire time. Step in and get ready to be wowed by: