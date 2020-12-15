Desert Palace

PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY COMPASS
It’s like having your own resort in the middle of the Coachella Valley. This precious custom estate in Rancho Mirage offers more than 17,000 square feet of luxury including seven bedrooms and 7 full and 2 half baths.
Dual gates and a serpentine drive bring you to a magnificent covered entrance to this palace. You’ll see a lake just across from the entrance with a waterfall and mountain views that will follow you the entire time. Step in and get ready to be wowed by:
• a grand foyer with dual floating circular staircases
• a massive living room with double-height ceiling, towering fireplace, and a bank of French doors and windows
• a media and game room
• a lavish home theater
• formal dining room with patio access
• a family room with built-in entertainment center and sunken semi-circular bar
• a home gym
• and a handsome wine cellar with tasting area.
Amateur and professional chefs alike will appreciate an oversized kitchen with abundant furniture-quality cabinetry, a large island, breakfast nook, top-tier stainless steel appliances and a separate butler’s kitchen. Garage parking accommodates eight or more vehicles, and custom lighting, elegant millwork, designer wall and flooring treatments, skylights, and an array of custom stone fireplaces lend sophistication throughout. A private well, state-of-the-art security, off-the-grid power and smart-home automation are also featured.
Relax and refresh luxuriously in a sumptuous master suite that showcases a fireplace-warmed sitting area, a built-in office desk and cabinetry, terrace access, an enviable walk-in closet, cedar-lined sauna, and an indoor spa and steam room.
From intimate family gatherings to grand-scale paparazzi-worthy events, lush grounds provide a gorgeous backdrop by day or night. Shimmering lakes, an island with romantic gazebo, a main terrace with fountain, a lighted tennis court, and a swimming pool that recalls Hearst Castle’s renowned Neptune Pool set the stage for memorable occasions. Formal gardens and vast lawns complement additional amenities, including a fully appointed outdoor kitchen with barbecue and a dining area with fireplace.
On top of it all, there is a detached guest house with two bedrooms, two baths, a living room, kitchen and covered patio.
Listing price: $8,250,000
1 St. Petersburg Court, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Valery Neuman
Compass
74199 El Paseo, Suite 200
Palm Desert CA 92260
760-861-1176
Valery@ValeryNeuman.com
valeryneuman.com