Valery Neuman, Compass

The Madison Club, known for its exclusivity, sophistication, and intimacy, is one of the luxury desert communities where Valery represents sellers and buyers.
Known throughout the Coachella Valley high-end luxury market as the “Real Estate Matchmaker,” Valery Neuman has a passion for her profession and the clients she serves. With an impressive career spanning three decades, Valery’s expertise and professionalism have made her the go-to expert for luxury homes.
“We are most proud of representing our clients with integrity and professionalism and ensuring that our clients are happy with their transactions,” she says. “We have successfully closed over one billion in sales, with most of our buyers and sellers becoming multiple repeat-business clients. When people hear the name Valery Neuman, they know it stands for honesty and integrity.”
Valery Neuman
From her warm and welcoming demeanor, her bright smile, and her well-honed listening skills, it’s clear that Valery loves working with people. It’s the relationships she’s developed over the years that she finds most rewarding, resulting in many of her clients going on to become close personal friends.
With a team of licensed professionals who are extremely knowledgeable in all aspects of the business, including contracts, negotiations, escrows, inspections, timelines and technology, Valery Neuman is trusted to manage a home purchase or sale expertly and seamlessly, from start to finish.
Valery is proud to be a founding partner of Compass in Greater Palm Springs, and with a career that shows no signs of slowing down, she jokes that for her, real estate is both her passion and her “golf game.” As she continues to match clients with their perfect Desert dream homes, Valery sums it up perfectly: “I simply love what I do!”
Valery Neuman
74199 El Paseo, Ste. 200
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-861-1176
valery@valeryneuman.com
valeryneuman.com