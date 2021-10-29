Valery Neuman, Compass

Known throughout the Coachella Valley high-end luxury market as the “Real Estate Matchmaker,” Valery Neuman has a passion for her profession and the clients she serves. With an impressive career spanning three decades, Valery’s expertise and professionalism have made her the go-to expert for luxury homes.

“We are most proud of representing our clients with integrity and professionalism and ensuring that our clients are happy with their transactions,” she says. “We have successfully closed over one billion in sales, with most of our buyers and sellers becoming multiple repeat-business clients. When people hear the name Valery Neuman, they know it stands for honesty and integrity.”