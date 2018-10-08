Vee Sotelo

Attorney

Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney

As chair of the labor and employment department at the multi-specialty firm Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney, “I’ve seen and done it all,” says attorney Vee Sotelo, handling cases ranging from sexual harassment to wage violations.

“I love being part of the SBEMP family,” she says, “Not only is it the largest law firm in the valley, but the vision that the partners have for this firm is something you don’t see anywhere else. The partners really devote time, energy, money, and resources into cultivating young attorneys’ careers. I got to participate in it, and now I get to help younger attorneys, and that’s neat.”

Building her practice required grueling hours, but “my husband is a fantastic support for me,” she says. “Without him, I wouldn’t be able to balance work and family. Outside of work, the only interests I have time for are my husband, my kids, my dogs, and F.C. Barcelona. Go Barca!”

Sotelo came to the Coachella Valley from Hawaii 20 years ago when her husband was transferred from Marine Corps Base Hawaii to Twentynine Palms. “Since then,” she says, “I’ve come to love the Coachella Valley a lot. I absolutely believe it is a place of opportunity. I’ve been able to successfully build a career and live in a small town that offers me beautiful weather, beautiful people, and exciting activities all year long.”

VIDEO: Vee Sotelo speaks about the small-town appeal of the Coachella Valley.