We get it. There are plenty of reasons not to eat healthy, but a lack of options is no longer one of them. Across the Coachella Valley, restaurants dedicated to vegan and vegetarian fare, dishes brimming with organic ingredients, and ever-expanding raw options abound. Here are five local restaurants serving up feel-good, good-for-you food.

Chef Tanya’s Kitchen

Palm Springs

When Tanya Petrovna opened her first vegetarian café in Palm Springs in 1990, she dubbed it a “gourmet” bistro.

“We were afraid to use the word ‘vegetarian,’ ” recalls Petrovna, who later founded the vegan chain Native Foods. She worried it might deter patrons.

Times, and Americans’ eating habits, have changed, and now the chef proudly proclaims that the funky little eatery she opened last year is all about elevated, gourmet vegan fare.

In an industrial pocket of town, Petrovna has a manufacturing kitchen where she produces a signature seitan that she sells commercially. She decided to add a small lunch counter, and her menu has ballooned to include an array of vibrant salads, daily soups, and inventive sandwiches — like the popular Modern Veggie Hippie, stuffed with creamy cashew “crack cheese” and layers of rainbow-hued veggies — along with meatless spins on classics, like tofu-and-turmeric “eggy” salad and chickpea-based tuna (“tu-no,” as she lists it on the menu). The kitchen stays open late Wednesdays, serving rotating dinner specials locals can pick up after work.

“The world isn’t afraid of vegan food anymore,” Petrovna is happy to report. “It’s embracing it.”

cheftanyapetrovna.com