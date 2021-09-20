We’re the Dawsons!

For years, a mutual friend of Velma and Johnny kept telling her, “There’s only one man in the world for you: Johnny Dawson.” The two finally met in 1931 while Velma was touring on vaudeville’s Orpheum Circuit and Johnny was traveling the country for Spalding. Velma already had a date for the evening and brought him and her mother along on her first outing with Johnny.

For years they dated infrequently because of their busy schedules, but married in 1937 at a small chapel on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. Velma was 25 years old; Johnny was 10 years her senior. Though both resided in L.A., they knew Palm Springs fairly well, as she had vacationed at the El Mirador Hotel and he had participated in the O’Donnell Golf Tournament for many years. They honeymooned at the Desert Inn, though it would be more than a decade before they would make the valley their permanent home.

Both of them were eager to learn and, early in their marriage, took courses at Hollywood High School — she in ceramics and chemistry, he in land and property. Though Johnny eventually went to UCLA to get his broker’s license, a great deal of his education came from being on the road for Spalding, learning firsthand what went into a successful golf course.