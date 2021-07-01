Sky Watch: Venus and Mars in Conjunction

Love and war come together in our western sky on the evening of July 12 with the conjunction of Venus and Mars. The neighboring planets will be separated in the sky by only a half a degree. (For comparison, the moon is about half a degree in diameter as seen from Earth.) Look for them below and to the north of the thin crescent moon starting after 8 p.m. Plan ahead for a clear view toward the sunset. The pair will be close to the horizon as dusk fades to night.

Each month, Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory astronomer Eric McLaughlin spotlights a notable celestial event. For information about the observatory, visit ranchomiragelibrary.org.

• READ NEXT: Check Out Previous Sky Watch Posts.