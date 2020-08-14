Palm Springs has always had that escapism tag as a getaway destination. People still want to escape to the desert city, but now it’s with a sense of permanence. What is catching their eye is the centrally located mix of 72 single-family homes and 91 condos called Vibe Palm Springs.

“We wanted to create modern architecture with more of a modern, edgy twist,” says Mario Gonzales, CEO and founder of GHA Companies, a Coachella Valley based home builder that engineered the look and is in the process of building the single-family residences.

“So that was the approach when we started this thing and a lot of curb appeal, a lot of details, and obviously a modern facade. And Palm Springs certainly is a place that people are attracted to this architecture. So we felt that what we designed fit right in with the market and it obviously did.”