Palm Springs has always had that escapism tag as a getaway destination. People still want to escape to the desert city, but now it’s with a sense of permanence. What is catching their eye is the centrally located mix of 72 single-family homes and 91 condos called Vibe Palm Springs.
“We wanted to create modern architecture with more of a modern, edgy twist,” says Mario Gonzales, CEO and founder of GHA Companies, a Coachella Valley based home builder that engineered the look and is in the process of building the single-family residences.
“So that was the approach when we started this thing and a lot of curb appeal, a lot of details, and obviously a modern facade. And Palm Springs certainly is a place that people are attracted to this architecture. So we felt that what we designed fit right in with the market and it obviously did.”
The numbers so far are convincing and reflective of a desert real estate market that has taken off well beyond anyone’s expectations in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve exceeded our projections,” Gonzales says. “And so we’re hoping that by the second quarter of 2021, we’ll be all wrapped up with the project.”
More than two-thirds of the homes have already sold, and GHA Companies recently received the Pacific Coast Builders Conference 2020 Gold Nugget Award for ‘Residential Detached Collection of the Year’. The award recognizes how design, planning, and development improve local communities.
Ten-foot ceilings and plenty of natural light accent the interiors at Vibe Palm Springs.
“Certainly it was flattering, but also a testimony to my team and our culture of developing quality communities,” Gonzales says. “And one thing that I think we do very well is we pay attention to detail. I think that we had a really good understanding what the market was looking for, and I think we’ve successfully produced that. So that was very rewarding.”
Located just 1.5 miles from downtown Palm Springs, Vibe still manages to create an insulated community. “It’s in a great neighborhood,” Gonzales agrees. “Across the street, we have great properties that are acre plus. We’re west of the airport so we don’t get much sound from the airport. The wind typically blows from the northwest down to the southeast. We’re close enough to the city, but yet far enough not to be within all the traffic and the noise.”
Vibe Palm Springs offers 72 single-family homes, but more than half have already been sold.
The single-family homes, distinguished as Lx at Vibe to separate it from the condo portion (called The Que), come in three plans ranging from 2,032 to 2,547 square feet. Each plan offers 10-foot ceiling heights, expansive windows, grand great rooms, modern kitchens, and generous master suites. You can add a roof-top deck, sky decks, and balconies to take advantage of second-story views of Palm Springs, while a detached casita also comes with an office option.
The kitchen features Bosch appliances, contemporary cabinetry, quartz countertops with full-height backsplash, a kitchen island with extra counter space, pendant lighting, large pantries, and a stainless-steel Jenn-Air appliance package. The master suite creates a sanctuary of relaxation with an oval spa-style tub, oversized shower, quartz countertops, European-style cabinetry and generous walk-in closets.
Two of the plans have courtyard entrances show off the cocktail pool, landscaping, and outdoor showers are optional.
Gonzales says GHA spent $1 million on the Cove Clubhouse where residents can enjoy a community pool, spa, a bocce ball court and spaces for relaxing, dining, and congregating. A pair of dog parks offer convenience, while a lifestyle park introduces yoga workouts, an exercise area, and another gathering place.
A million-dollar clubhouse has a community pool, spa, a bocce ball court and spaces for relaxing, dining, and congregating.