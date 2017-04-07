Vicky’s of Santa Fe in Indian Wells hosted the 3rd Annual Red Carpet Oscar Party Feb. 26 to benefit Variety-the Children’s Charity of the Desert. Red Carpet arrivals and cocktails were followed by the Oscar Awards Viewing Party & Dinner.

Variety has its roots in the entertainment industry, initially founded by a group of movie theatre owners left to care for the upbringing of an abandoned child. Marc Lodovico, Variety board member and general manager of Vicky’s of Santa Fe, said, “We were so excited for this party, it’s a glamorous evening that celebrates Hollywood’s biggest night. This evening was an exciting opportunity to give, as 100 percent of the net sales proceeds were donated to benefit Variety-the Children’s Charity of the Desert. Our guests furthered the good work that Variety does every day for children in need, here in our Valley, just by joining us.”

Attendees began the night with a walk down the red carpet, struck a pose at the Stand & Repeat for a take-home photo, and enjoyed complimentary drinks from Crater Lake Vodka and Classic Wines of California, passed hors d’oeuvres and a gourmet dinner buffet, while watching the awards live telecast on the big screens. Guests also cast their votes of who they thought the night’s winners would be in a play along ballot contest, and everyone took home a gift bag.

Raffle chances were available throughout the evening. Premium gift items ranging from Spa Packages, 7 Day Royal Caribbean Cruise to ticket pairs of: San Andreas Fault Jeep Tour & Dinner Package, Palm Desert Food & Wine Festival, Fashion Week El Paseo, BNP Paribas Tennis Open and Palm Springs Life Festival with Placido Domingo and the LA Opera Orchestra, and Spectacular Shades on El Paseo.

Special thanks to Icon Presentations, Crater Lake Vodka, Classic Wines of California and Brandini Toffee, Hyatt Palm Springs and Royal Caribbean & Carnival Cruises.

Vicky’s of Santa Fe

45100 Club Drive

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-345-9770

www.vickysofsantafe.com



Photography by Pat Krause