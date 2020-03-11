Fiercely Feminine Fashion

Victoria Hayes was poised to become a doctor when she decided to pursue fashion design instead.

Early in her pre-med studies in her native Toronto, she knew deep down that a career in medicine wasn’t for her. A shy, creative kid who loved drawing and painting, she had an affinity for fashion, using it to express herself in ways she couldn’t with words.

So instead of applying to medical school like her classmates, she moved to New York and enrolled at Parsons The New School of Design, where she quickly became a standout.

Hayes introduced her eponymous line just after graduation and quickly found A-list fans. Madonna, Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae, and Cardi B have all worn Hayes’ fiercely feminine creations, characterized by splashy patterns, rich textures, and eye-popping accessories.

The 31-year-old wunderkind will show a retrospective of her work and pieces from her Fall 2020 collection on March 21 during Fashion Week El Paseo. Ahead of her trip to the desert, Hayes talked about her design inspirations and dazzling career thus far.