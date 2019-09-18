Epic Ephemera

Victoria Routh’s love for collectibles began as a child when her family would travel from Michigan to California to visit her grandparents. Along the way they would stop at homes where the owners would advertise – by posting a sign on their lawn – that they had heirlooms inside to sell.

“My mother would always say, ‘Look, don’t touch,’” Routh recalls, laughing. And so, over many years and many miles, Routh cultivated an appreciation for other people’s things.

Routh’s early forays paid off. She and her husband John now own Victoria’s Attic Antique Mall in Rancho Mirage and a smaller space in Palm Springs. Occupying more than 16,000 square and hosting about 65 vendors, the mall, located in The Atrium on Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage, features collectibles from the late 1800s to today.

• Need a shopping directory of the valley? Check out ours.