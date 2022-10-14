They Call it Home

Cherie Wheatley admits the first time she and her husband Bill brought their family to Palm Springs, it wasn’t to buy a unit at Villa de Las Palmas. At least as far as she was concerned. They were there to visit an aunt who lived in Indio, driving all the way from Eugene, Oregon. The Wheatleys thought they would stay at a campground area, but upon arrival realized it wasn't what they had expected to find.

What happened next?

So Bill called his office, and John (Jaqua), his partner, said, “Well, where are you?” And he’s describing the place to John, he said, “Well, just, if there's no one in my father-in-law's place (at Villa de las Palmas), you can just go there.” So he checked with the father-in-law (Franklin Robinson) and the father-in-law said, "Nope, no problem. Keys under the mat." Well, it was just like going to paradise. And so Bill happened to meet this realtor when he was there, and he said, “Well, any of these other places come on the market, would you let me know?” Thinking, “Oh, this isn’t going to happen for years.”

And about a week later, he gets a call from this guy and says, “Well, the number five unit is on the market.” And the guy that had just bought it didn't pay any attention to the rules and regulations. At that time, you could not have any pets there, and he had three boxers. And so he put the place on the market. If he couldn't live there with his dogs, he didn't want to live there. So Bill flew down with a friend of his, they owned a little plane. And without me knowing about it Bill bought it. So my husband gave unit 5 at Villa de las Palmas to me for an anniversary present. We’ve owned it since 1976.

So if you didn't have an aunt in Indio, you might not have visited Palm Springs.

If it hadn't been for Aunt Mary, I don't know when we would've ever gone to Palm Springs.

Why is Villa de Las Palmas so special to you?

I mean, it was such a great anniversary present, being given a place in Palm Springs. And I just loved it. I loved it from day one. And I spent so many years there. A group of my friends — we called ourselves the Palm Springs ladies — we came at least twice a year. We would go to the tennis tournaments, to the Bob Hope Classic, to everything and ride our bikes all around back there and look at the movie stars homes that were back in there. In fact, I wrote a little cookbook with little stories of the Palm Springs ladies, and we just had unbelievable fun times. We would go across the street to Don the Beach Comber. Oh, I miss that place so much. And come back with all these gardenias in our hair. Thank God we didn't have to drive. We just had...no one could have had more fun than we did. This was such a special group of ladies.

Is Unit 5 destined to stay in your family?

Our kids will inherit it. They all know they're going to. Especially two of them, they just would be heartbroken if we sold it. So it's just not in the cards. Maybe somewhere down the line, but I think it’ll be a long way down the line.