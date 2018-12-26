John Janulis is not the first guy from the Pacific Northwest to fall in love with Palm Springs (nor will he be the last) but he is the latest and greatest, making a splash with the sleek and seductive renovation of an old Hollywood haunt tucked away on the south end of town.

Janulis is the co-owner and lead designer of Villa Royale, a small 1940s resort in the Deepwell Estates neighborhood off South Palm Canyon Drive. Having made his name creating some of the most Instagram-able cocktail bars in Portland through his Lightning Bar Collective, he partnered with Provenance Hotel Group to bring back to life a much beloved but faded getaway.

With properties throughout Oregon and Washington state, Provenance has expanded to hot spots like New Orleans, Nashville, and now Palm Springs.

VIDEO: Take a tour led by co-owner John Janulis.