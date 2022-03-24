Midcentury-Inspired Masterpiece

The pool area of this Vintage Club home offers a mountain backdrop thanks to the bordering Santa Rosa Mountains in Indian Wells.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHRIS MILLER/IMAGINE IMAGERY
This midcentury-inspired contemporary styled 7,258 +/- square foot home at The Vintage Club, designed by acclaimed architects Frank Urrutia and David Prest, represents a collaboration of talented creativity.
These architects carefully forged within this 51,836 +/- square foot privacy lot's natural terrain, a habitable dwelling offering surrounding views centered either on the pool, spa and waterways against a mountain backdrop, the bordering Santa Rosa Mountains and/or the panoramic elevated vistas down valley toward the towering windmills of the Coachella Valley.
The garage is designed to accommodate 3 full size cars plus golf cart. Artwork is not included in the purchase price; the collection or selected pieces of the collection can be negotiated separately.
The renowned Vintage Club offers two vastly different 18-hole Tom Fazio designed golf courses for member only play with no tee times and no unaccompanied golf play.
The Club’s added benefits for its members include the Spa and Wellness Center with Beauty Salon, a Tennis Complex featuring a combination of both regulation tennis and pickle ball courts, the Club’s resort style pool and cabana area, and 5 alternative dining options from casual to formal.
Recently the club welcomed The Paddock (a state-of-the-art Golf Performance Center), bocce ball and shuffleboard courts along with an ample sized fenced dog park with pet agility course designed within a park-like setting. The hub of the social scene is the club’s architecturally acclaimed and recently reimagined 85,000± square foot clubhouse with exceptional locker rooms and lounges for both the Men and the Women, an attractive pro shop with a multifaceted inventory, the casual dining LakeView Grille, alfresco dining on The Pointe and the grand Crystal Ballroom. This Club’s Member Enrichment Program provides members and guests with a realm of activities to experience that are both within and beyond the gates of their community.
The praised security protocols of the Club are unsurpassed. The entire Club staff is committed to providing the best possible experience every time you and your guests visit. Club amenities and residential properties are shown by appointment only with a minimum of a 24-hour advance notice.
Address: 75300 Hidden Cove Road
Listing price: $6,500,000 Furnished
5 bedroom & 5.5 bath, pool, 2 spas and solar panels
All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed, square footages are approximate, and prices are subject to change. Ownership of property does not include a membership in The Vintage Club or the right to use any of the club’s facilities. Membership is by nomination and approval, and requires ownership of property within the Club.
Vintage Club Sales
75005 Vintage Drive West
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-346-5566
VintageClubSales.com