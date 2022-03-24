Midcentury-Inspired Masterpiece

This midcentury-inspired contemporary styled 7,258 +/- square foot home at The Vintage Club, designed by acclaimed architects Frank Urrutia and David Prest, represents a collaboration of talented creativity.

These architects carefully forged within this 51,836 +/- square foot privacy lot's natural terrain, a habitable dwelling offering surrounding views centered either on the pool, spa and waterways against a mountain backdrop, the bordering Santa Rosa Mountains and/or the panoramic elevated vistas down valley toward the towering windmills of the Coachella Valley.