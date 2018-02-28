The Virginia Waring International Piano Competition Gala, which has been on the desert’s social scene for 34 years, was held at a new venue this year, The Show at Aqua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. More than 250 beautifully clad guests attended, many in the gala’s traditional black and white.

New Waring president Sandra Cooper Woodson expressed her enthusiasm for the venue before introducing Peggy Cravens, chairman of the board. Cravens noted that production costs of the Waring International Piano Competition, which sponsored 25 contestants from six countries in 2017, have escalated to $500,000. She then introduced the evening’s honorees, Patti and Jack Grunhofer.

Waring artistic director John Bayless presented the evening’s entertainment, Phillip Fortenberry, the Julliard-trained musician who was Michael Douglas’ double for the HBO Films Liberace biopic, Behind the Candelabra. Fortenberry has been a pianist for 10 Broadway productions and eight national tours.

Virginia Waring International Piano Competition

73-710 Fred Waring Dr, #201

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-773-2575

vwipc.org