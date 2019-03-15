Finding the perfect home is no small feat. Yet even after you’ve surmounted that hurdle there are still myriad details that need to be sussed out.

Vylla Home, which is hosting the grand opening of its office in Palm Desert on March 20, has the goal of making homeownership simple by bringing every step of the process together under one roof — from real estate and title to escrow services, lending, and more.

“By offering multiple solutions for homebuyers, we’re able to create a much more seamless customer experience,” says Tony Vaccaro, Vylla’s Palm Desert branch manager and AVP/broker. “There’s no need for homebuyers or sellers to work with multiple parties or contacts when they can simply call Vylla and work with one of our local agents.” (The company’s name is a take on villa.)

Before going into real estate, Vaccaro, who has a marketing and communications background, worked at Charles Schwab in San Francisco where he ran marketing initiatives targeted at high-net-worth individuals. “I always had a passion for real estate though,” he says. “So in 2001, I quit my job and moved to Los Angeles where I eventually landed a position at the California Association of Realtors.”

He bought a house in Palm Springs in 2009, started living here full-time in 2012, and is now on the board of the Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors and a member of the California Desert Association of Realtors. “I fell in love with the area’s unique background and its interesting history — both with the 1950s architecture and its history as Hollywood’s playground,” he says.

“I’ve always been drawn to all things real estate,” he adds. “Beautiful homes, architecture, home improvement, homeownership — you name it. So being a real estate agent really was a perfect fit for me. It bridged my skills in marketing and communications, and my dedication to delivering an extraordinary client experience with my longstanding passion for homes.”

Which brings Vaccaro full circle to his current endeavors with Vylla. “For us, Vylla symbolizes a new era of homeownership. Simply put, Vylla stands for all things ‘home,'” he says.

Grand opening March 20, 3–6 p.m.; RSVP to Tony Vaccaro, 760-218-3792

Vylla Home, 73495 Highway 111, Building G, Suite 2, Palm Desert, 760-218-3792, Tony.Vaccaro@vylla.com; vylla.com.