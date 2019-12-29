Simple Life

Darrell Baum and Osamu “Sam” Sagara, owners of the lifestyle boutique Wabi Sabi Japan Living in downtown Palm Springs, unpack three ways to start off 2020 clutter free.

Give It a Nest

“When organizing items, group them like a Russian matryoshka aka nesting doll. For women, put smaller bags into medium bags and medium bags into large bags. Sam’s aunt has quite the handbag collection stored in a very small space in her small home in Hiroshima. This trick can also apply to dishes, plates, bowls, pots, pans, and lids.”

Be a Basket Case

“In our household, we have the motto: ‘If you didn’t use it in over a year, donate!’ But we have a twist. Before our monthly donation trips to Revivals, we place items in a basket. If we can think of a use for them within the month, they’re given a second chance. That rarely happens. If anything, we ask why we didn’t donate it sooner for someone to use.”

See Through

“Americans tend to group like products in cupboards, but Japanese households use clear plastic bins, weave baskets, and bags. It not only helps to organize — but also to not buy too much of a like item. This is especially helpful for household cleaning products, soups, pasta, and dried goods. Every item has a space it goes into depending on its category.”

Follow Darrell and Osamu on Instagram at @wabisabijapanliving.