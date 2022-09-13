Wally’s Desert Turtle

71775 Highway 111

Rancho Mirage

760-568-9321

wallysdesertturtle.com

Take your seat at this swanky Steven Chase–designed restaurant, and the staff won’t greet you with the dinner menu. Rather, you’re invited to settle in, sip a top-shelf martini, and savor the company and conversation at your table. At Wally’s Desert Turtle, time slows down.

“We try to create an experience,” says third-generation owner Madalyn Botello, who grew up working at the Rancho Mirage restaurant that her grandfather, Wally, founded in 1978.