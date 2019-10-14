Walter K. Neil: Vision 2019

“Welcome to the Franklin Loan Center family”, as Walter Neil always says on his regular podcasts. Walter has carved a path to success in the changing, competitive mortgage industry. A month after graduating the University of Florida, he was working at Franklin Loan Center and had closed his first mortgage – a natural fit.

Fast forward seven years, Walter is the owner and CEO of FLC. “When I bought FLC, we had eight employees. Through hard work and laser focus on company culture, we’re now around 150 employees, expanding through Southern California and organically growing a national presence.”

When you ask how he grew the company he responds, “I’m in the people business, when you invest in great people the rest takes care of itself.” Walter cultivated a culture where people achieve their best and are invested in the process, feeding into the success of the entire organization.

Walter Neil believes FLC stands for family, loyalty, and community, as an engaged CEO, he believes a positive attitude will directly impact FLC’s altitude. “I still originate mortgages and work directly with my clients, allowing me to stay connected. Franklin Loan Center’s mission: ‘we treat your loan like it’s our own’, is our version of the golden rule. We know taking out a home loan can be a complicated process; we try to take the anxiety out of it.”

Walter is grateful for his work family and support of the Coachella Valley. Giving back to your employees and the community is Walter’s blueprint for success.