Celebrities Take to the Catwalk for St. Jude Children’s Research Center

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital benefitted from 20 generous and enthusiastic celebrities on the runway in their first Warburton Catwalk Luncheon Fashion show at the Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells.

The luncheon-fashion show afternoon event featured looks from Saks Fifth Avenue in Palm Desert and included Patrick Warburton, co-founder of the Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament, which has raised $21.1 million for the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Fellow actors Eileen Davidson, Miranda Cosgrove, Melissa Claire Eagan, Jonathan Fernandez, Mike Hatton, Virginia Madsen, Jeffrey Nordling, Melissa Orway, Megyn Price, Kevin Rahm, Ben Reed, Mia Serafino, and Brian Thompson joined Warburton on the runway. Local celebrities included philanthropist Gloria Alvarez, The Nest owner Dodi Henry, and La Quinta City Councilman Steve Sanchez.

After their presentation in the latest spring trends, the celebrities returned to help raise funds for St. Jude by drawing raffle tickets for prizes that included a visit to the set of The Young and the Restless, and tickets for all of the events that will be held during the Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament, which celebrates its 10th Anniversary in March.

Sponsors included The Auen Foundation, KESQ News Channel 3, Leeds and Son, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Palm Springs Life.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases. Families being treated never receive a bill for treatment, travel, lodging, food, or treatments at St. Jude. The Research Hospital has helped increase the childhood cancer survival rate rise to 80 percent from 20 percent.

For more information on The Warburton, visit thewarburton.com.

