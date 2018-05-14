Under the white tents, some creative and artistic minds were busy at work. Some stood on tiptoes with their red aprons touching the grass.

Little artists (and some big) painted onto images of pop culture artist Andy Warhol’s famous pieces, such as Marilyn Monroe and Campbell’s tomato soup can as part of Warhol in the Park on May 6 at Veteran’s Park in Coachella. Others drew and painted their own images of rainbows, Pac-Man, the Mexican flag, and hearts — lots and lots of hearts. Some colored outside the lines while others were careful and meticulous, taking their time and choosing their paint colors methodically.

Old Town La Quinta Artisan Studios, in partnership with Palm Springs Art Museum, provided children with a free painting workshop with supplied paints, brushes, artist aprons, and painting workbooks.

This was the fourth Warhol in the Park event to take place starting in March at Fahsion Week El Paseo in Palm Desert, followed by stops at the Palm Springs Art Museum and Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta. The last leg of the four-city tour took place during Suavecito Sunday in Coachella, a free family-friendly event every Sunday in May featuring live music, car show, food, and local vendors.

At the park, children enjoyed having their faces painted while others burned off energy in bounce houses or with hula hoops. Puppies, scooters, and laughing children whizzed by. More than 30 bold and colorful lowrider cars and trucks stood out around the perimeter of the park, while pop-up food tents provided tacos, pizza, aguas frescas, and ice cream with chamoy.

The park became a living poster board of the artwork created by the children as members of Old Town La Quinta Artisan Studios built colorful walls by stapling the paintings all around. Their creations will be combined with paintings from the other Warhol in the Park events and displayed at the Palm Springs Art Museum during the Warhol exhibit Andy Warhol: Prints From The Collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family, which runs through May 28.

El Paseo Jewelers serves as Warhol in the Park title sponsor. Education Partners include Old Town Artisan Studios, City of Palm Desert, CODA Gallery, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, California Desert Arts Council, and The Bianca Rae Foundation. Warhol in the Park is a Palm Springs Life event.