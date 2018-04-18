“Warhol in the Park” will conduct its final event May 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park behind Coachella City Hall.
Students from throughout the Coachella Valley are invited to participate in this free event. The curriculum, led by La Quinta’s Old Town Artisan Studios in partnership with the Palm Springs Art Museum, includes a brief introduction to the life and work of Andy Warhol followed by the students painting their own interpretations of notable pieces including “Marilyn” and “Campbell’s Soup”.
The Delgados, a high-energy Latin music band from Indio, will perform at the event, which is part of the City of Coachella and Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Suavecito Sundays, featuring music, car shows, and family activities every Sunday in May.
Previous “Warhol in the Park” events in Palm Desert, Palm Springs, and La Quinta hosted more than 300 children and aspiring artists.
“Warhol in the Park” runs in conjunction with the Palm Springs Art Museum’s exhibition Andy Warhol: Prints From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, on display through May 28. Families of students participating in “Warhol in the Park” will receive free admission to the exhibition. (Children under 18 are always admitted to the Palm Springs Art Museum at no charge.)
Artist Klara Marie Kason creates a colorful painting.
“It saddens me that many of the children in the Coachella Valley no longer have access to art classes and arts education,” says Jordan D. Schnitzer, who along with His Family Foundation, is the presenting sponsor of “Warhol in the Park.” “So, we’re taking Warhol to the kids!”
El Paseo Jewelers serves as title sponsor. Education Partners include Old Town Artisan Studios, City of Palm Desert, CODA Gallery, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, California Desert Arts Council and The Bianca Rae Foundation. “Warhol in the Park” is a Palm Springs Life event.
For information, visit palmspringslife.com/warhol/