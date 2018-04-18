“Warhol in the Park” will conduct its final event May 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park behind Coachella City Hall.

Students from throughout the Coachella Valley are invited to participate in this free event. The curriculum, led by La Quinta’s Old Town Artisan Studios in partnership with the Palm Springs Art Museum, includes a brief introduction to the life and work of Andy Warhol followed by the students painting their own interpretations of notable pieces including “Marilyn” and “Campbell’s Soup”.

The Delgados, a high-energy Latin music band from Indio, will perform at the event, which is part of the City of Coachella and Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Suavecito Sundays, featuring music, car shows, and family activities every Sunday in May.