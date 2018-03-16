“Warhol in the Park,” a valley-wide arts and education event series aimed at engaging area students with the work of iconic pop-art artist, Andy Warhol, opens March 18 from 2-4 p.m. at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert, as part of the Fashion Week El Paseo”kick-off event.
Additional event dates include downtown Palm Springs on March 31; La Quinta’s Old Town Artisan Studio on April 7, and the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Coachella on May 12.
Coachella Valley students are invited to participate for free. The curriculum includes a brief introduction to the life and work of Warhol followed by the students painting their own interpretations of notable Warhol pieces including “Marilyn,” “Campbell’s Soup” and others. Students’ work will be exhibited on large art walls displayed throughout each event space.
“Art in the park – Andy Warhol would love it!,” says Jordan D. Schnitzer, who along with His Family Foundation, is the presenting sponsor of Warhol in the Park. “Warhol was the first artist to make art available to everyone, everywhere, not just in museums. He is the most important artist of the last 50 years. Warhol’s art speaks to all of us, whether you are 2 or 102. Enjoy Warhol!”
“With arts and education funding in public schools scaling back, the ‘Warhol in the Park’ event series provides an invaluable experience for students and families to learn about a historic artist and his work,” adds Leonardo Bravo, director of Education and Public Programs at the Palm Springs Art Museum – the event’s Arts in Education sponsor.
El Paseo Jewelers serves as “Warhol in the Park” title sponsor. Education Partners include: Old Town Artisan Studios, City of Palm Desert, CODA Gallery, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, California Desert Arts Council and The Bianca Rae Foundation. “Warhol in the Park” is a Palm Springs Life event.
The exhibit, Andy Warhol: Prints from the Collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, runs through May 28 at the Palm Springs Art Museum. For more information, visit psmuseum.org.
For information or tickets to Fashion Week El Paseo, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.