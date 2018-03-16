“Warhol in the Park,” a valley-wide arts and education event series aimed at engaging area students with the work of iconic pop-art artist, Andy Warhol, opens March 18 from 2-4 p.m. at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert, as part of the Fashion Week El Paseo”kick-off event.

Additional event dates include downtown Palm Springs on March 31; La Quinta’s Old Town Artisan Studio on April 7, and the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Coachella on May 12.

Coachella Valley students are invited to participate for free. The curriculum includes a brief introduction to the life and work of Warhol followed by the students painting their own interpretations of notable Warhol pieces including “Marilyn,” “Campbell’s Soup” and others. Students’ work will be exhibited on large art walls displayed throughout each event space.