You know you’ve arrived someplace special as soon as you see the beautiful colonnade and fountain that guide you to the entry of this contemporary residence located in the prestigious, guard and gated community of Waterford in Rancho Mirage.

As you enter the 4,952-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bathroom home you’ll be wowed by its high ceilings, open living spaces, and expansive views of the San Jacinto Mountains. Those views are particularly spectacular from the living room, which has clerestory windows and pocket glass sliders that disappear into the walls.