You know you’ve arrived someplace special as soon as you see the beautiful colonnade and fountain that guide you to the entry of this contemporary residence located in the prestigious, guard and gated community of Waterford in Rancho Mirage.
As you enter the 4,952-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bathroom home you’ll be wowed by its high ceilings, open living spaces, and expansive views of the San Jacinto Mountains. Those views are particularly spectacular from the living room, which has clerestory windows and pocket glass sliders that disappear into the walls.
And this house was built for entertaining: There’s a sunken bar faced in stacked stone, a formal dining room, and an imposing fireplace in the living room with a limestone hearth and surround topped by a stacked stone wall.
The light-filled kitchen has a wall of windows, granite countertops, a large island, a breakfast bar with under-counter seating, and high-end appliances by Sub-Zero and Thermador. Elegant 24-inch-square travertine tile floors provide a harmonious vibe and seamlessly tie all of the living spaces together.
You’ll feel completely pampered in the master suite, which has a fireplace and over 900 square feet devoted to just the master bath, closet, and dressing area. The bathroom itself has luxurious finishes such as dual vanities with marble countertops, a large, sunken marble tub, and marble-clad walk-in shower.
Situated on a corner lot with over half-an-acre of land, the property offers plenty of privacy for outdoor entertaining. The pool is located on the west side of the house to take full advantage of the afternoon sun and mountain views. A beautiful outdoor kitchen, dining area, and plenty of covered seating are ideal for family meals and entertaining friends. Overnight guests will love the cozy, attached casita with its own private entrance off the entry colonnade.
With its convenient location between Palm Springs and Palm Desert, this home is minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and cultural venues yet quietly tucked away in a tranquil setting.
Listing price: $1,695,000
138 Waterford Circle, Rancho Mirage
