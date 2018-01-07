Palm Springs will buzz with activity throughout Modernism Week 2018, but there’s a special one-time event in Palm Desert that every design enthusiast should add to the must-see list.

The Historical Society of Palm Desert has organized an open house Feb. 17-18 at the singular Miles C. Bates house. (Tickets are free.) Designed in 1955 by Walter S. White, the home’s most striking feature is its wave-shaped roof, which appears to be sailing over the structure and led to the structure to be called the Wave House.

“Echoing the profile of the Santa Rosa Mountains in the distance, White’s patented ‘roller coaster’ wood roof system embodies a high mark in innovative thinking in residential Modern architecture in America,” Dr. Barbara Lamprecht writes in an application for the house to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), which she prepared for the Historical Society of Palm Desert. The State Historical Resource Commission will consider the nomination Feb. 2 in Sacramento. “Seeking a low-tech means to easily facilitate a variety of roof shapes, White’s system defined a new role for wood, helping to expand concepts of Modernism beyond the stereotype of the flat roof or the low slope gable roof.”