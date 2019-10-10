The Enduring Legacy of Queen

Have you met Ben Elton, or Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen?

Not yet but we did hear from them on the opening night of our tour through a video message wishing our team the best on our run. However, Stuart Morley, who works closely with the band, was with us in rehearsals as he created the most updated musical score for We Will Rock You’s North American and UK tour. His detail, knowledge and delicacy with Queen’s musical catalogue is remarkable, and our production is of heightened quality because of him.

Tell us about your character, Galileo, and how he fits into the plot of We Will Rock You?

Galileo Figaro is a rebel with a cause. Ben Elton’s story takes place on the iPlanet where individuality, free thought and creativity are abolished. However, Galileo is a dreamer who has had music-driven visions that are different from anything he has been taught as a “Gaga kid” under the rule of the Killer Queen. When punished for his unsolicited thoughts, he, along with another outcast named Scaramouche, “Break Free” as they follow his prophecy on a search for answers and ultimately freedom.

What’s your favorite part of the show to perform?

The last section of this show is an ode to Queen. As the show transitions into more of a concert, the audience never fails to stand up, sing along, and wave their hands and occasionally their cell phone lights in the air and embrace the music of these rock legends. As I open up our encore — yes, this musical has an encore — with the lyrics, “Mama, just killed a man,” I always get a shiver down my spine of pure euphoria and utter gratitude.

Do you have to be a huge Queen fan to enjoy this show?

Absolutely not, but I would challenge you to leave our show without being one.

What is it about Queen’s music that continues to resonate with audiences around the world?

Their music is universal, it’s powerful and it’s revolutionary. It was at the time of its conception just as much as it is now. Music evokes emotion and builds community and the music of Queen transcends any device used to divide us.

Do you think Freddie Mercury would be a fan of We Will Rock You?

Freddie once said, “A concert is not a live rendition of our album. It’s a theatrical event.” We Will Rock You is a theatrical event more than anything. With pulse pounding music, stunning visuals and a heartwarming story of the vitality of freedom, I think Freddie would be proud to see his legacy in this light.