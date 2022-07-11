Venues: Where to Host Your Wedding

After you’ve determined your budget, timeframe, and wedding-day priorities, it’s time to look at locations. Keep in mind, venues may come with limitations that could affect other aspects of your plan.

For example, some properties work exclusively with certain vendors, including wedding planners and caterers; and many private estates are not permitted to have amplified music outdoors, which rules out a DJ and dancing.

If one venue won’t cut it, consider multiple locations, proposes Kip Serafin, owner of The Kip Group and Locations 760, which manages prestigious properties including the Dinah Shore Estate in Palm Springs. “Have your rehearsal dinner at a private estate and wedding elsewhere, or have your ceremony at a desert location and reception and dinner elsewhere.”

If there’s one thing to avoid, Serafin says, it’s this: “Picking a venue that’s too small. You will most likely add extra guests and probably don’t realize that the RSVP is higher with a Palm Springs wedding destination.”