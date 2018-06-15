red pops
The color of love is making a comeback.
From sculptural table runners like this one by Vaso Bello Creations to 1950s Corvette convertibles, red rules again.
PHOTOGRAPH BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO
Smoke Bombs
For just-married photos that smolder with style.
Photographers are loving these colorful clouds as much as their clients do. Portraits get personality through the bombs’ hazy layers of smoke.
PHOTOGRAPH BY KATIE MCGIHON
easy elopements
Because no guests, no stress.
Surrounded by nothing and no one, couples can focus on each other and exchange sacred vows only they (and their officiant) shall ever hear.
PHOTOGRAPH BY MONOCLE PROJECT
girl time
These memories are just between us.
Palm Springs loves the ladies. And the feeling is mutual. Brides arrive with their besties as bachelorettes, then bring them back as bridesmaids.
PHOTOGRAPH BY MICHAEL SEGAL PHOTOGRAPHY