Wedding Trends in Palm Springs

This just in: What's in favor for 2018 and beyond.

Lisa Marie Hart Weddings Planner

Red rules again as the top wedding color.
PHOTOGRAPH BY CHRISTINE ARNOLD PHOTOGRAPHY
red pops

The color of love is making  a comeback.

From sculptural table runners like this one by Vaso Bello Creations to 1950s Corvette convertibles, red rules again.

PHOTOGRAPH BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO

Smoke Bombs

For just-married photos that smolder with style.

Photographers are loving these colorful clouds  as much as their clients do. Portraits get personality  through the bombs’ hazy layers of smoke.

PHOTOGRAPH BY KATIE MCGIHON

easy elopements

Because no guests, no stress.

Surrounded by nothing and no one, couples can focus on each other and exchange sacred vows only they (and their officiant) shall ever hear.

PHOTOGRAPH BY MONOCLE PROJECT

girl time

These memories are just between us.

Palm Springs loves the ladies. And the feeling is mutual. Brides arrive with  their besties as bachelorettes, then bring them back as bridesmaids.

PHOTOGRAPH BY MICHAEL SEGAL PHOTOGRAPHY