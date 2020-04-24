Just Married

Sunset bliss made for lovebirds.

PHOTOGRAPHS BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO

Middle of Somewhere

Unplugged for a rustic summer soiree in Pioneertown.

With the first few guitar strums of the mellow prelude — “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young — the tune was set for a dreamy June union bathed in afternoon sunlight. Cat and Doug hosted their closest friends and family in the remote privacy of the High Desert, where a fringed jacket and a cowboy hat always feel right at home. A living seating chart enchanted guests who perused a table of potted succulents to find their name on a placard inside. A sign let them know the tiny pots doubled as favors: “Find your seat. And this plant to keep.” Over the long, family-style tables and across the dance floor, strings of party lights twinkled to life as the laughter and dancing stretched out into the night.

—

Planner: Trish Jones, The Walk Down the Aisle

Florals: Madison Workshop West

Caterer: MIHO Catering Bar: Mint Bartending

Rentals: Signature; Planks & Patina

Hair and makeup: Kole Michael Salon