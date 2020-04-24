Just Married

Tropical Cocktail
A splashy vacay motif invites a taste of the tropics at the Sands Hotel and Spa.
“A normal sit-down reception just wouldn’t do for this laid-back and fun-loving duo,” says planner Cathy O’Connell of COJ Events. She orchestrated Lala and Mike’s short-and-sweet August wedding ceremony in the boutique hotel’s courtyard and their “tropical vibe cocktail dinner reception that allowed their closest family and friends to mingle.”
PHOTOGRAPHS BY LAURA PEDRINO
The theme extended to the groom’s palm-print tie and the chuppah decked out in flowers and greens. A sampling of pies from The Apple Pan dealt a sugar high for a night of dancing — and this couple loves to dance.
Planner: COJ Events, Celebrations of Joy
Floral design: Lotus Garden Center
Rentals: Signature
Linens: BBJ Linen
Hair and makeup: Studio M Salon & Spa
Sunset bliss made for lovebirds.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO
Middle of Somewhere
Unplugged for a rustic summer soiree in Pioneertown.
With the first few guitar strums of the mellow prelude — “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young — the tune was set for a dreamy June union bathed in afternoon sunlight. Cat and Doug hosted their closest friends and family in the remote privacy of the High Desert, where a fringed jacket and a cowboy hat always feel right at home. A living seating chart enchanted guests who perused a table of potted succulents to find their name on a placard inside. A sign let them know the tiny pots doubled as favors: “Find your seat. And this plant to keep.” Over the long, family-style tables and across the dance floor, strings of party lights twinkled to life as the laughter and dancing stretched out into the night.
Planner: Trish Jones, The Walk Down the Aisle
Florals: Madison Workshop West
Caterer: MIHO Catering Bar: Mint Bartending
Rentals: Signature; Planks & Patina
Hair and makeup: Kole Michael Salon
A Retro Groove
Mod gets married in a white tux jacket and a mini dress with white booties at The Saguaro.
Swinging back to the 1960s was second nature for Erika and Nate, two peas in a stylish pod who pulled out all the retro fashion stops for their October vows. Daisies in the bride’s bouquet and on her tights and earrings were sunny sidekicks to her bell-sleeve mini dress. The groom showed his Rat Pack side in a white jacket with a black bow tie. Just two rows at their intimate ceremony welcomed all their equally trendy guests.
Florals: Palm Springs Florist
Hair: Winzer Hair Salon
Dress: Unique Vintage
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ASHLEY LAPRADE
A groovy kind of love found at the color-drenched Saguaro.
Natural Elegance
Hundreds of white roses against a mountain-view backdrop at Indian Wells Golf Resort.
Rose petals scattered to form two linked rings greeted guests arriving to this lush lawn ceremony. Carissa and Kyle planned their classic white wedding in March, when guests would relish sitting outdoors. A short stroll across a stone footbridge led them to the evening’s celebration in the resort’s grand pavilion, which boasts glass on three sides and panoramas of the Santa Rosa Mountains.
Coordinator: Grace and Gold Events
Florals: The David Rohr Floral Studio
Rentals: Signature
Cake: Exquisite Desserts
Hair: Kristen Hall
Makeup: Nancy Z Beauty
DJ: Vox DJs
PHOTOGRAPHS BY MICHAEL SEGAL
Coming up rose petals, with big mountain views.
Come Swim With Us
A milestone birthday partyand a poolside wedding at ARRIVE Palm Springs.
Both hailing from Massachusetts, Jeff and Chris encouraged guests to wear “creative cocktail attire” for their balmy West Coast bash in November. Friday kicked off with a poolside “dive-in movie” and barbecue; the festivities ended Sunday with Jeff’s 40th birthday pool party and a farewell brunch. In between, their evening ceremony followed by dinner and mingling featured a photo booth, Aqualillies synchronized swimmers, and tables named after celebs with ties to Palm Springs.
Planner: Stacey Jones Event Design
Florals: Arrangements Floral and Party Design
Catering: Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge
Synchronized swimmers: Aqualillies
PHOTOGRAPHS BY DANA GRANT
Glowing orbs and bathing beauties end the night in Uptown Palm Springs.
A Sage Decision
Eloping with Mother Nature as their only guest in the High Desert.
Alex and Aaron kept their nuptials simple: only one stylish couple (them!) and a dramatic desert locale. The pair ventured into the vast expanse near Joshua Tree National Park for their October elopement. After an ultra-private ceremony that included a sage-burning ritual, Alex threw on a wide-brim hat and a jean jacket over her lace top and maxi skirt just in time for “golden hour” photos in a 1962 Thunderbird.
Planner/officiant: Trish Jones, The Walk Down the Aisle
Florals: Studio Kate Floral
Hair and makeup: Isabel Macias
Bridal attire: Dreamers and Lovers
Vintage car: Vinty
Videography: Kellie Jane Creative
PHOTOGRAPHS BY BRIANNA BROYLES
With a dreamy sunset elopement, the honeymoon begins the moment the vows are official.
glow in the dark
A luminous celebration of love at Parker Palm Springs.
Guests arrived in vibrant, solid-color ensembles representing the full spectrum of the rainbow for the June wedding of Lauren and Andrea. What began with a ceremony on the lawn led into a family-style dinner in the courtyard before moving inside to loosen up on the dance floor. Similar but not matching bouquets made a subtle nod to the women’s unity and individuality.
Planner and florals: Joey Lizotte, Artisan Floral Event Décor
PHOTOGRAPHS BY MICHAEL SEGAL
Photogenic moments at the Parker get a boost from Artisan’s LOVE letters.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ERICA MENDENHALL
Couples step into a fairway fairy tale at Indian Wells Country Club.
Purple Reign
Ombre bridesmaids and purple blooms at Indian Wells Country Club.
As the February sun was setting, Jaclyn and Christopher read the vows they had written to each other, surrounded by majestic Santa Rosa Mountains, towering palms, and a tiered stone waterfall. Bridesmaids’ dresses in lilac and lavender popped against the lush fairways, in complement to purple décor accents. “I arrived and everything was done for me. I was able to rely completely on my vendors,” Jaclyn says. “I wish I could live every day like this!”
Coordinator: Your Day Your Way
Florals: Vaso Bello Celebrations
Hair and makeup: Studio M Salon & Spa
Gown: Jasmine Bridal from My Little Bridal Boutique
Cake: Exquisite Deserts
DJ: Pacific Entertainment
PHOTOGRAPHS BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO
The ceremony at Avalon Palm Springs offered a Hollywood Regency vibe.
Party of Two
A double-venue day at Avalon Palm Springs and Ace Hotel & Swim Club.
Leanne and Adam weren’t shy about seizing the best of both worlds for their October wedding day. The signature Hollywood Regency-style tent at Avalon Palm Springs formed a chic backdrop for joining their lives on the mountain-view lawn. The party then zipped over to the casually cool Ace Hotel & Swim Club for dinner, dancing, and an impromptu conga line.
Coordinator: Emma Seitz, All Things Extraordinary
Florals: Foxtail Florals
Hair and makeup: Nancy Z Beauty
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ALEXANDRIA MONETTE
And donkey makes three. The gentle creatures are sought-after special guests.
Technicolor Te Amo
A bright, Spanish-infused celebration at La Quinta Resort & Club.
Once a beloved hideout for Greta Garbo, this historic resort and its Spanish architecture spoke to Meghan and Walker’s vision for a colorful June celebration that captured the effusive romance of Spain. As a lifestyle blogger, Meghan was all about the details, from her fitted lace gown by Barcelona-based Pronovias and her golden Gucci heels to the hand-painted ceramic table numbers and the sweet donkey in a floral crown who came to say “Hola!” during cocktail hour.
—
Planner: COJ Events, Celebrations of Joy
Florals and rentals: Arrangements Floral and Party Design
Hair and makeup: Jen Plus Colour and The Meghan Jones
Dessert: Over the Rainbow Desserts
Cinematography: Side By Side Cinema
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ASHLEY LAPRADE
A Fine Wine
Burgundy hues meet tropical greens at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells.
The three-dimensional, diamond-shaped “arch” Ashley and Russ chose for their November ceremony was their way of saying, “This is forever.” Scarlet and burgundy florals — inspired by the groom’s merlot three-piece suit — paired with lush, tropical greens to hit the right note for their golf resort wedding just ahead of the holiday season.
—
Coordinator: Lola Kent Weddings and Events
Florals: Vaso Bello Celebrations
Hair and makeup: Beauty by Zenaida
After an outdoor ceremony and starlit dancing, In-N-Out Burger hit the spot.
Hip to Be Wed
Indoor-outdoor bliss unfolds at Villa Royale and Mr. Lyons.
Hannah and Dave knew what they were doing when they selected two of the hippest venues in town for their full day of merrymaking. Villa Royale welcomed guests into a hidden garden where the couple tied the knot on a perfect May afternoon. Mr. Lyons turned on the nighttime vibe for dinner and dancing on a black-and-white floor under the angled-mirror ceiling. A live mariachi band filled in the edges.
—
Planner: Trish Jones, The Walk Down the Aisle
Florals: Siren Floral Co.
Specialty rentals: Planks & Patina
Hair and makeup: Jessica Tyransky
Cocktail trailer: Wanderlust Camper Co.
Sound and equipment: Bad Quail
PHOTOGRAPHS BY FOR LOVE & LIGHT
Guests followed the newlyweds from boutique hotel garden to a sexy steakhouse.
This Way to Morocco
Family and friends gather in the rustic courtyard at Korakia Pensione.
Evoking riads of Marrakech and Mediterranean escape destinations, Korakia Pensione is an icon with roots to the 1920s when it was built as a retreat for artists. Michelle and Joe made it their bohemian hideaway with a scattering of brass lanterns and floral arrangements dotted with feathery pampas grass.
—
Planner: Trish Jones, The Walk Down
the Aisle
Florals: Rebelle Fleurs Event Design
Catering: F10 Catering
Rentals: Signature; Planks & Patina
Hair and makeup: Chelsea Nicole Makeup & Hair
DJ: DJ Kara
Cake: Over the Rainbow Desserts
Video: One Of A Khein Media
PHOTOGRAPHS BY NICOLE LEEVER
A sweet day at Korakia called for a semi-naked, chocolate-drip cake.