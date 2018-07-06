WEAR IT WELL
Only as formal as you want to be.
Your ensemble should converse with your setting. Pink socks pop at Parker Palm Springs. Grooms keep cool in chambray at La Quinta Resort & Club.
PHOTOGRAPH BY ASHLEY LAPRADE PHOTOGRAPHY
PHOTOGRAPH BY CHRISTINE ARNOLD PHOTOGRAPHY
SENSE OF PLACE
Every side is our good side.
Desert landscape photo sessions: non-negotiable. Unless you’re marrying at Korakia Pensione (below) and can’t pull yourselves away
PHOTOGRAPH BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO
DESERT DETAILS
Home to kissing pool floats and succulent desserts.
Accessorize your pool party with inflatable love at Hotel El Cid. And let your guests know there’s more than one way to eat a cactus: Roman Blas of Over the Rainbow Cupcakes & Desserts designed these spiky treats.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JIM + KELLY
PHOTOGRAPH BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO
PHOTOGRAPH BY CALLAWAY GABLE
IN THE MOMENT
Skillful photographers don’t miss a beat.
Specializing in “new-fashioned” photojournalism, the husband-and-wife team at Callaway Gable captured fashion-style images for this wedding at Empire Polo Club.