Hanging Out

Weddings: Desert Style

Lisa Marie Hart Current Digital, Weddings Planner

PHOTOGRAPH BY MIBELLE PHOTOGRAPHY COORDINATED BY COJ EVENTS
WEAR IT WELL

Only as formal as you want to be.

Your ensemble should converse with your setting. Pink socks pop at Parker Palm Springs. Grooms keep cool in chambray at La Quinta Resort & Club.

wearitwell

PHOTOGRAPH BY ASHLEY LAPRADE PHOTOGRAPHY

senseofplace

PHOTOGRAPH BY CHRISTINE ARNOLD PHOTOGRAPHY

SENSE OF PLACE

Every side is our good side.

Desert landscape photo sessions: non-negotiable. Unless you’re marrying at Korakia Pensione (below) and can’t pull yourselves away

desertlandscape

PHOTOGRAPH BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO

DESERT DETAILS

Home to kissing pool floats and  succulent desserts.

Accessorize your pool party with  inflatable love at Hotel El Cid. And let your guests know there’s more than one way to eat a cactus: Roman Blas of Over the Rainbow Cupcakes &  Desserts designed these spiky treats.

desertdetails

PHOTOGRAPH BY JIM + KELLY

desertdetailcupcake

PHOTOGRAPH BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO

inthemoment

PHOTOGRAPH BY CALLAWAY GABLE

IN THE MOMENT

Skillful photographers don’t miss a beat.

Specializing in “new-fashioned” photojournalism, the husband-and-wife team at Callaway Gable captured fashion-style images for this wedding at Empire Polo Club.