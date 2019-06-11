The Big Day

tracy & dAnny
Vows of her own at
The Lautner Compound
Photographs by BYC Photography
As the owner of this boutique hotel known for its notable architecture, Tracy has hosted a number of weddings on the property. For her own big day, she and her beau, Danny, didn’t hold back. Their “midcentury modern meets boho meets ranch house” wedding included a classic car, animal costume heads they wore on the dance floor, and a sign above the sweetheart table that read, “It Had to Be You.” The bride chose a princess gown to wed her groom, who wore a classic navy suit.
—
Coordinator: After the Engagement
Floral Design: The Lavender Rose
Rentals: Signature Party Rentals; Planks and Patina
Hair and makeup: Elwynn & Cass; Crystal Golden
tae & andreas
A peach-and-pink garden party at Casa de Monte Vista
Photographs by Brianna Broyles
Rustic wood dining tables set up family-style and an arc of pink-and-white hydrangea at the end of a petal-strewn aisle — such were the makings of this couple’s secret-garden soirée in the historic Old Las Palmas enclave of Palm Springs. Their romantic spring wedding unfolded softly and gracefully on the lawn behind the gates of the ultra-private Casa de Monte Vista estate. The lush setting complements one of the area’s original Spanish-style homes, built in the late 1920s.
—
Coordinator: The Walk Down the Aisle
Officiant: Dr. Sunny Khang
Floral design: Vaso Bello Celebrations
Rentals: Signature Party Rentals; Planks and Patina
Catering: Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge
Hair and makeup: Kelly Zhang Studio
Bride’s dress: Grace Loves Lace
Groom’s suit: Hall Madden
michelle & alex
Simple and sophisticated at
La Quinta Resort & Club
Photographs by Michael Segal Photography
A quintessential outdoor wedding in the desert and a big dance party for family and friends was this bride’s dream. Kathy Recchia of Save the Date Events fulfilled her wish by planning sweet details that exuded the carefree sophistication of a California get-together to remember. Michelle’s trailing bouquet of peach roses, cream flowers, and eucalyptus complemented centerpieces in silver pedestal vases, sage green bridesmaids’ dresses, and a three-tier naked cake with greenery and rosebuds. The dancing moved from outdoors to in, as the couple hosted a dance-heavy after-party in one of the ballrooms — only part of a meet-and-mingle wedding event schedule that stretched out all weekend long.
—
Coordinator: Kathy Recchia, Save the Date Events
Floral design: Vaso Bello Celebrations
Rentals: Signature Party Rentals
Cake: Over the Rainbow Desserts
Makeup: Nancy Z Beauty
lauren & john
A nod to old Hollywood at
Avalon Hotel and Bungalows
Photographs by Mi Belle Photography
“Palm Springs felt like a warm hug,” says Lauren, who grew up visiting her grandfather in Rancho Mirage and, more recently, her parents, who spend time in the valley as retirees. “It made sense to have a destination-that-felt-like-home wedding. As half our guests would have flown to our home state of Michigan, we figured it wasn’t too much of a stretch for them to fly to California for a wedding weekend.” Lauren describes the Avalon in Palm Springs as a place where she feels “joyful and relaxed at the same time.” After a ceremony officiated by her uncle and older brother, the couple’s evening featured a local 16-person chorus that performed a custom set list during dinner.
—
Coordinator: COJ Events
Floral design: Mary Cass, Jensen’s
Hair and makeup: Jen Plus Colour
Rentals: Signature Party Rentals
Pool lighting: Perfect Touch
Bride’s dress: Carol Hannah Bridal
Groom’s tux: Versace
thao & chris
Classic elegance meets
orange roses at
Parker Palm Springs
Photographs by Monocle Project
“Thao and Chris are both such youthful spirits and one of the kindest couples we’ve ever met,” says wedding photographer Jasmin Manning of Monocle Project. “Chris is a pastor, and they surrounded themselves with so many lovely people who literally lined up just to hug them.” Between a ceremony decked in white flowers adjacent to the Gene Autry Residence at Parker Palm Springs and dinner and dancing in the courtyard, where orange roses brightened the tables, Manning helped the couple discover endless backdrops for a stunning photo album across the resort’s 13-acre grounds.
—
Planner: Michelle Garibay Events
Floral design: Vaso Bello Celebrations
Rentals: Bright Event Rentals
lucy & tim
Color and copper at
Ace Hotel & Swim Club
Photographs by Matthew David Studio
The Ace Hotel & Swim Club has built a reputation around the art of the party, and Lucy and Tim tapped into it for their day-to-night bash. They exchanged vows outdoors in front of a wooden arch festooned with drapery, flowers, and clusters of lanterns before moving inside to The Commune for the main event. Copper pendant lamps glimmered above the dining tables, while colorful tassel garlands and balloons playfully covered the ceiling over the dance floor. A live band kept everyone up and moving from their very first notes.
—
Day-of coordinator: Lauren Maloney
Design and styling: The Desert Butler
Music: Christien Anthony Band
doug & matt
Midwest grooms with West Coast style at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage
Photographs by Michael Segal Photography
Confident that Matt would say yes, Doug put a hold on The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage’s ballroom weeks prior to the proposal. For their destination wedding, these gentlemen from Chicago returned to the Palm Springs area — the sentimental site of their first vacation together. Matt’s family has been escaping the Midwestern winters here for 30 years and was thrilled for another reason to land in the sunny desert and celebrate.
—
Coordinator: COJ Events
Floral design: Arrangements Floral & Party Design
Rentals: Signature Party Rentals; Nuage Designs
christina & matthew
And doggie makes three at
Riviera Palm Springs
Photographs by Dana Grant Photography
Christina has cherished visits to the desert since she was young. So when she met her match, Palm Springs became a favorite getaway for the Orange County–based couple. After a small Friday ceremony at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Christina and Matthew hosted a larger Saturday wedding at the dog-friendly Riviera Palm Springs. Their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Abbie, walked the aisle in a custom dress. “I’m a big history nerd and knew about all the celebs from Hollywood’s Golden Age who had stayed there,” Christina says. “Combined with the midcentury vibe, it was perfection.”
—
Day-of coordinator: My Beloved Events
Officiant: Dr. Linda Trott, The Clergy Network
Floral design: Artisan Event Floral Décor
Cake: Over the Rainbow Desserts
Hair and makeup: Jen Plus Colour
Bride’s dress: Love and Lace Bridal Salon, Irvine
Groom’s suit: Men’s Wearhouse
melissa & jason
Gold-dusted family
memories at Hotel Paseo
Photographs by michael segal photography
The bride, a Minnesota-based attorney, brought in a Minneapolis judge for whom she had clerked to officiate this intimate 55-guest wedding. Under a lighted chuppah, the ceremony incorporated Melissa’s Jewish faith and Jason’s Christian traditions. The evening began with a surprise: “We had jointly made the decision to spend forever together, so there hadn’t been an elaborate proposal,” Melissa explains. “Moments before we got married, Jason got down on one knee and started the ceremony with the words, ‘Will you marry me right now?’ ” Her daughters, Josselyn (7) and Sienna (4), glittered in their gold shoes as flower girls. “We loved Hotel Paseo’s proximity to El Paseo and the boutique feeling of the new hotel,” Melissa says. “We eat a very healthy diet, and AC3 Restaurant + Bar was incredible at accommodating our cuisine requests.” Her parents hosted a Friday night poolside get-together at their Indian Wells Country Club home.
—
Officiant: Judge Gary Larson, Minneapolis
Event design, floral and décor: Artisan Event Floral Décor
Bride’s dress: The White Room, Minneapolis
Music: Spags, nontraditional violinist