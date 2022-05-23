wedding welcome bags

Welcome Bag

Demonstrate your gratitude with a thoughtful gift that represents your love story and your desert nuptials.

Emily Chavous Foster Current Digital, Weddings Planner

wedding welcome bags
PHOTOGRAPH BY MICHAEL SEGAL PHOTOGRAPHY

It’s official! Your favorite people are coming to party with you. Demonstrate your gratitude with a thoughtful gift that represents your love story and your desert nuptials. This is especially considerate for your wedding party, family, and any out-of-town guests (aka the people who shelled out the most to be here) but also makes for a memorable gesture if you’re able to extend the offering to everyone who attends.

Personalizing your favors is a must, says Joey Lizotte, wedding planner and owner of Artisan Event Floral Décor. “Palm Springs frequently has new businesses opening up and new trendy products. Even a local could be introduced to something new from their area through a good welcome bag.”

When his clients Katie and Rhett married at Parker Palm Springs, they curated a welcome bag with something special from four meaningful locations: each of their hometowns, the city they live in now, and the glorious destination where they tied the knot. A custom canvas tote and note from the happy couple were the perfect finishing touches.

MichaelSegalPhotography
Keep It Local

Gift your guests a sense of place.

Toffee Popcorn: This sweet and crunchy treat from Brandini Toffee is like kettle corn on crack. brandinitoffee.com

Candle: Scents crafted by Joshua Tree Candle Company include golden hour and tumbleweed. jtcandle.com

Dates: They’re the top crop. Find a variety of sweet treats at Shields Date Garden. shieldsdategarden.com

Cactus Ornament: Paul Lowe handmakes one-of-a-kind ceramic giftables. paulloweceramics.com

Lapel Pin: Destination PSP sells pins shaped like butterfly-roof houses and  Eames chairs. destinationpsp.com

Botanical Balm: This soothing salve from Desert Supreme features a blend of all-natural desert herbs. desertsupreme.com

Rovinsky’s Palm Springs: This little book of midcentury comics by Alice Rovinsky is a charmer. palmspringslife.com/shop

set your intentions
weddingplanning
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIDA SVY
Begin the planning journey by carving out some quality time for a heart-to-heart with your partner. Ask about each other’s expectations and wedding-day dreams, discuss your engagement timeline, and talk about how involved each of you want to be — and want the other to be — during the process. While you may not always agree (band or DJ? steak or pizza? traditional vows or custom?), this heightened level of communication will strengthen your bond and bring you closer together in a new way.

“Life is about compromise!” planner Joey Lizotte says. “Couples can help alleviate any potential tension by clearly communicating what they like and want with each other.”

Wedding photographer Christina Frary of Mathew David Studio agrees: “Both will have to give and take in different areas.” But at the heart of it all, she urges couples to remember that this moment is all about you and your love. “It’s your day,” she emphasizes. “Everyone will have an opinion that will be forced upon you — parents, sisters-in-law, aunts, great aunts, best friends. It’s best to keep true to what you and your betrothed really want to do. You only have this one day. Don’t give into something that doesn’t feel right for you.”

When it comes to budgeting, Frary suggests rating things on a scale of 1 to 10 to prioritize spending. “Florals and décor are an 8, and DJ is at a 6? That tells you what to spend more or less on,” she says. “Photography, videography, that cool kombucha bar — all should have a rating, and you should book the big-ticket items first.”

• READ NEXT: What to Consider When Choosing Wedding Jewelry For Your Partner.

You May Like These Related Posts: