It’s official! Your favorite people are coming to party with you. Demonstrate your gratitude with a thoughtful gift that represents your love story and your desert nuptials. This is especially considerate for your wedding party, family, and any out-of-town guests (aka the people who shelled out the most to be here) but also makes for a memorable gesture if you’re able to extend the offering to everyone who attends.
Personalizing your favors is a must, says Joey Lizotte, wedding planner and owner of Artisan Event Floral Décor. “Palm Springs frequently has new businesses opening up and new trendy products. Even a local could be introduced to something new from their area through a good welcome bag.”
When his clients Katie and Rhett married at Parker Palm Springs, they curated a welcome bag with something special from four meaningful locations: each of their hometowns, the city they live in now, and the glorious destination where they tied the knot. A custom canvas tote and note from the happy couple were the perfect finishing touches.
Keep It Local
Gift your guests a sense of place.
Toffee Popcorn: This sweet and crunchy treat from Brandini Toffee is like kettle corn on crack. brandinitoffee.com
Candle: Scents crafted by Joshua Tree Candle Company include golden hour and tumbleweed. jtcandle.com
Dates: They’re the top crop. Find a variety of sweet treats at Shields Date Garden. shieldsdategarden.com
Cactus Ornament: Paul Lowe handmakes one-of-a-kind ceramic giftables. paulloweceramics.com
Lapel Pin: Destination PSP sells pins shaped like butterfly-roof houses and Eames chairs. destinationpsp.com
Botanical Balm: This soothing salve from Desert Supreme features a blend of all-natural desert herbs. desertsupreme.com
Rovinsky’s Palm Springs: This little book of midcentury comics by Alice Rovinsky is a charmer. palmspringslife.com/shop
set your intentions
“Life is about compromise!” planner Joey Lizotte says. “Couples can help alleviate any potential tension by clearly communicating what they like and want with each other.”
Wedding photographer Christina Frary of Mathew David Studio agrees: “Both will have to give and take in different areas.” But at the heart of it all, she urges couples to remember that this moment is all about you and your love. “It’s your day,” she emphasizes. “Everyone will have an opinion that will be forced upon you — parents, sisters-in-law, aunts, great aunts, best friends. It’s best to keep true to what you and your betrothed really want to do. You only have this one day. Don’t give into something that doesn’t feel right for you.”
When it comes to budgeting, Frary suggests rating things on a scale of 1 to 10 to prioritize spending. “Florals and décor are an 8, and DJ is at a 6? That tells you what to spend more or less on,” she says. “Photography, videography, that cool kombucha bar — all should have a rating, and you should book the big-ticket items first.”
