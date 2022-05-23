It’s official! Your favorite people are coming to party with you. Demonstrate your gratitude with a thoughtful gift that represents your love story and your desert nuptials. This is especially considerate for your wedding party, family, and any out-of-town guests (aka the people who shelled out the most to be here) but also makes for a memorable gesture if you’re able to extend the offering to everyone who attends.

Personalizing your favors is a must, says Joey Lizotte, wedding planner and owner of Artisan Event Floral Décor. “Palm Springs frequently has new businesses opening up and new trendy products. Even a local could be introduced to something new from their area through a good welcome bag.”

When his clients Katie and Rhett married at Parker Palm Springs, they curated a welcome bag with something special from four meaningful locations: each of their hometowns, the city they live in now, and the glorious destination where they tied the knot. A custom canvas tote and note from the happy couple were the perfect finishing touches.