More than 20 of the Coachella Valley’s top entertainers and musicians brought their talents to the Sixth Annual Desert Jam session benefitting The Well in the Desert.

The stage of the Cascade Lodge of the Spa Resort Casino was continuously alive with performances throughout the evening from featured artists that included Darci Daniels, Michael D’Angelo, Keisha D, Wayne Boyer, Will Donato, Frank DiSalvo, Yve Evans, The Gand Band, Tony Grandberry, Siobhan Velarde, Kathryn White, Kevin Henry, Jimi Fitz, Kal David, Michael Holmes, John Stanley King, Laurie Bono, Barry Minniefield, Reggie Vision, Kal David, and Sharon Sills.

Patrick Evans and Bryan Gallyot were emcees and fundraisers for the evening.

The Well’s 2018 “Jammy Award” was presented to one of the valley’s favorite celebrity couples, film and television actors Joyce Bulifant and Roger Perry. Bulifant is best known for her role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show as Gavin McLeod’s wife and on game shows like Match Game. Among Perry’s many television credits are Harrigan and Son (he played Jim Harrigan Jr.) and appearances on Star Trek, The Andy Griffith Show, Ironside, Barnaby Jones, and The Texan. Perry’s award was presented posthumously, due to his sudden passing this year.

Proceeds from Desert Jam Session will support the Well’s food programs that provide daily hot meals to the hungry, supplemental food distribution, emergency food boxes and in-home delivery to those in need. Well in the Desert serves the working poor, seniors, veterans, children, handicapped, and homeless in the west end of the Coachella Valley.