New Year, New You

Kick your wellness plan into gear ahead of the resolution rush.

Greater Palm Springs has several options to put your wellness plan into motion.
By the time a new year rolls around — after the holiday stress, end-of-year deadlines, family gatherings, and overscheduled weekends — a wellness reset feels past due. So why not get a jump on your health goals, clear the calendar for some “me time,” and kickstart your self-care routine right now?

The desert is an oasis for wellness, and there’s arguably no better place to recharge. Whether you’re setting fitness goals, need to focus your mind, or hope to reset your spirit, there are lots of options to pamper or push yourself. Take it from us, you’ll coast into 2023 already feeling rejuvenated.

Barre Classes

Pure Barre Palm Desert

For a low-impact workout that puts even your tiniest muscles to work, try a barre class. The 50-minute group classes at Pure Barre are designed to boost your strength and improve flexibility through high-intensity isometric movements, while the vibes are focused on self-love. purebarre.com

Tennis Lessons

La Quinta Resort & Club La Quinta

If you’re ready to score, reserve a spot for tennis lessons at La Quinta Resort & Club, one of the top tennis resorts in the country. Sunken clubhouse courts boast both hard and clay surfaces set against a spectacular backdrop. Certified teaching professionals run the classes, appropriate for anyone looking to up their game or play for the first time. laquintaresort.com

Spin Class

Tap It Cycle Palm Desert

When’s the last time you left a workout singing? Tap It is a cycling studio that aims for fun and a sense of community during each 45-minute class. Hop on the bike for low-impact exercise and to build strength — but also just to have a blast in a noncompetitive environment. tapitcycle.com

Reiki work and massage

Grounded Bodyworks Palm Springs

The treatments at this day spa are the ultimate in self-care, with therapeutic massages to relieve sore muscles, cupping to help with inflammation, and reflexology for increased circulation. Reiki, a practice in which a trained reiki master either uses a light touch or sweeps the air above the body, is said to realign energy. groundedbodyworks.com

Sound Bath

The Integratron Landers

Take a sonic dip and let sound wash away your stress inside a historic dome. During a sound bath, you’ll relax on a mat for about a half hour while a practitioner creates resonant sounds with crystal bowls. Proponents say the sound frequencies can focus the mind, heal the body, and align the spirit. integratron.com

Group Hike

Friends of the Desert Mountains Palm Desert

Remember when forest bathing was all the rage? There should be a comparable desert version, because there’s nothing like the raw beauty of a desert trail to stoke wonder, boost your mood, and get the blood flowing. Group excursions, led by rangers and volunteers, include night hikes, adaptive walks, and birding. desertmountains.org

Pickleball Clinics

Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa Rancho Mirage

Don’t miss out on the fastest growing sport in the country! Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and pingpong, utilizing your agility and reflexes without putting excessive strain on the body. These one-hour clinics are fast-paced and fun for all levels. omnirancholaspalmas.com

Optimal Wellbeing Program

Sensei Porcupine Creek, Rancho Mirage

What if you could combine a refreshing vacation with a structured, science-backed wellness plan? It’s possible with the five-day Optimal Wellbeing Program at luxurious Sensei Porcupine Creek. Using data from a wearable device and other technology, an integrated team will create a bespoke plan for leveling up your health journey. sensei.com/porcupine-creek

Yoga Flow and Cacao

Institute of Mentalphysics Joshua Tree

The ancient Maya used cacao (the main ingredient of chocolate) for currency and sacred beverages. But did you know cacao is still used today in spiritual practices? This vinyasa yoga class, accessible for all levels, incorporates cacao to deepen the meditative and heart-opening qualities of the flow. jtrcc.org

Yoga and Tai Chi

Sunnylands Center & Gardens Rancho Mirage

Spending time in nature is a surefire stress buster, which is probably why these gentle exercise classes on Sunnylands’ lush Great Lawn feel so uplifting. Stretch, bend, and breathe your way to serenity surrounded by blooming trees, verdant succulents, and perfectly placed cactuses. sunnylands.org

