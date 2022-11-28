New Year, New You

By the time a new year rolls around — after the holiday stress, end-of-year deadlines, family gatherings, and overscheduled weekends — a wellness reset feels past due. So why not get a jump on your health goals, clear the calendar for some “me time,” and kickstart your self-care routine right now?

The desert is an oasis for wellness, and there’s arguably no better place to recharge. Whether you’re setting fitness goals, need to focus your mind, or hope to reset your spirit, there are lots of options to pamper or push yourself. Take it from us, you’ll coast into 2023 already feeling rejuvenated.

Barre Classes

Pure Barre Palm Desert

For a low-impact workout that puts even your tiniest muscles to work, try a barre class. The 50-minute group classes at Pure Barre are designed to boost your strength and improve flexibility through high-intensity isometric movements, while the vibes are focused on self-love. purebarre.com