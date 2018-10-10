THREE: Flotation Tank

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be weightless in outer space in zero gravity, total silence, and darkness, a session in a flotation tank offers you a taste. First-timers are often amazed at how wonderful it makes them feel.

That’s because without gravity exerting its forces on the body (a high solution of Epsom salt in the water keeps you afloat without any effort), the spine and skeletal structure can begin to decompress. This is great for providing relief to anyone in physical pain or who is looking to recover faster from an injury. It’s also beneficial for pregnant moms, providing them with a bit of respite from bearing the extra weight of a child.

But the benefits go even deeper. You literally soak in the magnesium from the Epsom salts, which helps melt any knots in your muscles and calms the nerves.

And then there’s the mind. In today’s 24/7 world of news, social media posts, texts, and constant activity, our brains are almost always on “go.” Freeing the mind from external stimuli during the session leads to the type of brainwaves created during meditation.

Each flotation pod is in its own room. When you arrive, you’ll be led to a spa-like room with a shower and instructed to fully wash off and shampoo your hair before getting into the water. You’ll then pull down the clamshell lid of the pod, and the float begins with soft music playing and a faint light; eventually both will go off, leaving you to sink deeply into the bliss of total peace.

Where: Desert Serenity Float

Cost: $79, 60 minutes (specials available for first-timers and for packages)

Book it: 760-699-7301; desertserenityfloat.com