Kenneth Churchill — Vision 2020

“West Coast Cannabis Club is not your typical cannabis store,” says CEO Kenneth Churchill. “We’re focused on our community and on helping people looking for relief through the health and wellness benefits of cannabis.”

Based in the Coachella Valley since its 2016 launch, the company boasts three retail locations and a delivery service, in addition to vertically integrated cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution operations. “One of the main things that separates us from a lot of our competition is that we have cultivation licenses,” he says. “That allows us to grow and produce our own products and keep everything that we do here locally.”

The company strives to be open and informative, especially for clients new to cannabis who might have lots of questions or need extra guidance. “We have a very well-trained staff,” Churchill says. “It’s very welcoming. Our clients can feel free to ask questions and take as much time as they need.”

• READ NEXT: View the Digital Edition of Vision.

Cannabis has been “incredible” for local job growth, Churchill says, and West Coast Cannabis Club has continued hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company employs 75 people, with plans to add up to 30 more for cultivation and delivery. He is also working with College of the Desert to develop an apprenticeship program.

West Coast Cannabis Club is an active member of our community, supporting the local YMCA, among numerous other local and national charities, as well as being active with the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.

VIDEO: Kenneth Churchill speaks on the goals of West Coast Cannabis Club.